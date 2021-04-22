Creative Books Makes 6 Conclusions for the International Booker Prize





LONDONR (AP) Books from Europe and Latin America blurring the boundaries of fiction, history and memories are the last six contenders for the Book 50,000 ($ 69,000) International Booker Prize. The shortlist for the literary award, announced Thursday, includes War of the Poor, a History of Religion and Revolution by Frances Eric Vuillard, Jewish-Russian Family History In Memory of Russian Writer Maria Stepanova, and Imaginary Summary of Short Stories Dangers of Bed Smoking from Argentina Mariana Enriquez. Other finalists are the war story At Night All Blood is Black, by Frances David Diop, a collection of science-themed stories When We Cease to Understand the World by Chiles Benjamn Labatut, and the futuristic novel Labor Workers by Danish writer Olga Ravn. The award, co-directed with the Booker Prize for English-language fiction, is given annually to a fictional work in any language that is translated into English and published in the UK or Ireland. Competitors often include writers who are widely read in their own languages ​​but lesser known in English. Four of these years six shortlisted authors have never been published in English before. Several internationally renowned writers who were on the long list of 13 books failed to make the cut, including Chinese writer Can Xue and Kenyan author Ngugi wa Thiongo. The winner will be announced on June 2, with the prize money split between the author of the winning books and his translator. British author Lucy Hughes-Hallett, who is chairing the panel of judges, said the list showed that some of the most exciting new writing is taking place in the borderlands between fiction and other genres, such as history and memoirs. The Vuillards book is about a true 16th century German theologian, Ravns is set on a spaceship in the 22nd century and Diops’s story about Senegalese soldiers in World War I is so wildly imaginary when I read it for the first time, I almost thought I was having a nightmare, Hughes-Hallett said. Some of the books turned out to be historical writing and some of them were very essayistic. Some of them seemed deeply personal, almost like memories, she said. What we concluded in the end is that this is a fantastically vital and powerful aspect of how fiction is being written at the moment. People are really pushing the boundaries. Copyright © 2021 All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.







