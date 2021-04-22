International
How has COVID-19 affected the environment?
How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected the natural environment? Have the numerous national blockades had a positive or negative impact on wildlife? In this Special Feature, we answer these and other related questions.
On the human front, most pandemic-related news has been negative.
So far, COVID-19 has caused the death of more than 3 million people all over the world, and that number could be significantly higher given how challenging it is to track every COVID-19 death.
An article of perspective on
Despite this, on paper, it would make sense to assume that the natural world, at least, is getting a bit of a break. A world in which people are traveling far less must offer great environmental benefits.
But are pandemics really benefiting from wildlife and climate? In this Special Feature, Medical News Today explores what is currently known about the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on wildlife and climate.
A major and largely positive benefit of the wildlife pandemic is less human travel.
Due to the significant reduction in travel, fewer people are hitting and injuring or killing wildlife on the roads.
or STUDY by March 2021 found that hedgehog street murder rates in Poland were more than 50% lower compared to pre-pandemic years, saving tens of thousands of hedgehogs in Poland alone. This could help reverse the long-term decline in European hedgehog populations.
Another STUDY analyzing alley data from 11 countries found that street homicide rates fell by more than 40% during the first weeks of pandemic restrictions in Spain, Israel, Estonia and the Czech Republic.
Except this, fewer boats are traveling through world waters and oceans for transportation, fishing, aquaculture and tourism purposes.
In November 2020, experts predicted that global maritime trade would have declined 4.1% by the end of that year. Other reports assessed a 10% decrease in container trade for 2020.
A reduction in travel and water activity can reduce the risk of hitting ships and injuring or killing marine animals. It can also reduce the marine disruption that occurs due to noise pollution from boats, fishing sonar and recreational boats.
Birds can also benefit from the rapid decline in air travel, which may have greatly reduced the risk of bird strikes.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, between 1990 and 2019, there were approx 227,005 willsdthe blows of life with U.S. civilian aircraft In addition, U.S. aircraft reported about 4,275 other wildlife attacks at foreign airports. These strikes resulted in the injury of 327 people.
The pandemic has also led to one
And in India, anecdotal reports
pandemic
Moving forward, authorities may begin to take more immediate, vigorous action against the illegal exploitation and transport of wildlife globally. The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a
This report highlights the urgent need to curb wildlife exploitation and the signals that the wildlife trade could have led to pandemics, say Tanya Sanerib, International Legal Director at the Center for Biological Diversity.
The risk of disease is a global threat. Whether a stick is caught for food in Southeast Asia or to make a paper weight for a table in the US, people’s demand for wildlife anywhere in the world creates a risk of emerging new diseases.
asked Sanerib
People are too
For example, people have noticed puma wandering downtown Santiago, Chile, and dolphins swimming in the usually volatile waters of the Port of Trieste, Italy.
However, many of the immediate positive effects of the pandemic on wildlife, such as reduced roads, air and deaths or shipwrecks, are likely to change if the world returns to business as usual.
And in many cases, it will take generations of change to help thousands of species around the world recover from the effects of mankind. For example, you may need to 1015 years of sustainable reduced fishing to allow the world’s impoverished fish populations to recover.
Some studies have also found that pandemics can cause harm to wildlife.
IN
And this is one global trends, as reserve staff, amusement parks, shrines and other wildlife facilities are unable to carry out their normal activities.
Also, reduced law enforcement may cause a sudden increase in illegal killings of wildlife in particular, that of endangered animals that may be persecuted or incompetent.
Some experts also worry about the economic hardships in low-income countries can lead to an increase in the exploitation of natural resources, such as unlicensed logging and the illegal wildlife market, as people run out of ways to make a living.
According to satellite images,
Changes in human activity required by the pandemic can also have some negative effects. For example, some species that rely heavily on humans to feed or clean up, such as monkeys, seagulls and rats,
People can also use outdoor spaces such as parks and nature reserves more during the blockage, which can disturb the wildlife of residents unusual with human interactions.
On the other hand, ecotourism rates are declining are crippling many organizations around the world that rely on human visitors to feed and care for their animals.
Meanwhile, plastic pollution from COVID-19 protected equipment with an inappropriate use also seems to be growing the global problem of plastic pollution and causing deaths from wildlife, as animals can swallow plastic items or get entangled or trapped in them.
According to one estimate, people are throwing as much as possible
Many studies from around the world have reported that the pandemic has brought about significant reductions in climate and water pollution.
One study found that daily global CO2 levels
A
An American
These reductions reduced the levels of harmful particles present in vehicle emissions, reducing carbon black by 2246% and the concentration of the number of ultrafine particles by 6068%.
or
In another STUDY from September 2020, researchers claim that the pandemic situation has been improving air quality, reducing greenhouse gas emissions. It also seems to have eased pressure on sensitive tourist destinations,
EXPERTS suggest that unprecedented reductions in air pollutant emissions during the pandemic may reduce seasonal ozone concentrations.
They estimate that global and European emissions could fall by 3050% for industry, energy, international transport and road transport sectors, and by 80% for the aviation sector.
Travel restrictions and reduced commercial activity can improve the health of the world’s water bodies.
One study found that pollution levels fell by almost 16% in the longest freshwater lake in India during a blockage period. Another
Improvements in air quality often translated into water quality improvements given how close the ocean and atmosphere are connected.
Many wildlife researchers and organizations
They argue that the information that researchers gather during this time may help improve biodiversity conservation and efforts.
It can also improve their ability to predict global environmental changes and possible cases of zoonoses, transmitting the disease from animals to humans. This could save millions of human lives and economic losses, moving forward.
Realistically, it will take years to assess exactly how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected wildlife, the environment and the climate.
Moreover, the impact of the pandemic on the natural world is unlikely to be linear. pioneering suggests that a reduction in some pollutants, including nitrogen oxides, may result in an increase in others, such as ozone.
Understanding how this pandemic has changed people’s relationships with nature can be just as complex.
But for now, these positive changes may be enough to give some people and Mother Nature hope for a better future.
It can also help illuminate defects in the way people interact and value nature, which can have long-term, lasting consequences for people and the environment alike.
For live updates on the latest developments regarding the new coronavirus and COVID-19, click here.
