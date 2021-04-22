International
Sydney News: Port Botany wharf workers potentially exposed to COVID-19 aboard ship from Vanuatu
Here’s what you need to know this morning.
Wharf workers await COVID-19 results
A number of Port Botany employees are clearly waiting after boarding a ship from Vanuatu, where COVID-19 had spread among 12 crew members, including one who later died.
The bulk vessel Inge Kossandocked in Port Botany for 24 hours on March 31 and 15 Sydney port workers boarded the ship for routine activities.
None of the ship’s crew members landed the ship.
All 15 port workers have been tested, with six negative results coming back and the remaining results expected today.
All workers aboard the ship wore personal protective equipment.
Anzac Day Police Warning
NSW police have launched details of their Anzac Day plans and warned there will be a high-level police presence across the state this Sunday to ensure public health orders are followed.
An exception was given to NSW RSL earlier this month, to allow up to 10,000 people to march on Sydney CBD.
Elsewhere in NSW, up to 5,000 people are allowed to march.
Assistant Interim Commissioner Rohan Cramsie said the measures included spectators using QR codes and maintaining physical distance.
The union urges health workers to take strokes
NSW Health Services Union Secretary Gerard Hayes is urging all union members over the age of 50 to get the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Health Minister Brad Hazzard revealed yesterday that there was a drop of 70 to 80 percent of people who presented for appointments in the last two weeks, due to their concerns about the rare blood clot associated with the vaccine.
Mr Hayes said he has been very focused on one issue with the vaccine, and not on the bigger picture.
“There is a lot of evidence that this is an appropriate way forward and our members are generally prepared to do it, but we do not need to destabilize and we need to be able to move forward and we need to appreciate the fact that we do not have anyone in NSW in an ICU [Intensive Care Unit] bed “.
Teachers are fired
The NSW Teachers Federation says 26 teachers went on strike briefly at an NSW Western school yesterday over concerns about staff shortages.
The industrial action follows a report released by the federation earlier this week, saying another 11,000 teachers will be needed over the next decade.
Federation Vice President Henry Rajendra said staff at Gilgandra High School stopped work yesterday, with concerns that there were not enough occasions to cover permanent staff when they were away.
“They are not able to get permission, they are not able to go to professional development courses because they just can not cover their classes in their absence,” he said.
The education department has been contacted for comments.
Indian community cutting welcome
A peak Australian community group has welcomed the National Cabinet move to reduce the number of returning travelers coming from India.
The number of incoming flights from India will be temporarily reduced by 30 per cent following an increase in the number of return passengers who test positive for COVID-19.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the reduction will apply to both government-organized repatriation flights and commercial flights to Sydney.
Dr Yadu Singh from the Federation of Indian Associations of NSW said he supported the move as the coronavirus was currently out of control in India.
“Our first priority and priority number one should be to take care of the health and well-being of Australians,” he said.
Female artists appear on the sails of the Opera House
The work of six First Nations female artists will be on display at the Sydney Opera House from tonight, marking the 150th anniversary of the NSW Art Gallery.
Images will be projected on the eastern Bennelong sails from sunset every night over the next year, changing every hour.
It is the first formation of all women in the Badu Gili screenings, which have featured First Nations artists since 2017.
NSWs Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Gallery Art curator Coby Edgar says the art of “wonderful women” is important to what we are currently going through as a nation.
“The artists chose all challenge the perception of what indignant art is and what it can be,” she said.
