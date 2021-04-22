Seven UM international studies students named Boren a researcher

OXFORD, Miss. For the second time in three years, seven students graduated from University of Mississippi have been named as recipients of prestige Bursa David L. Boren from National Security Exchange Program.

All are or are enrolled in university Croft Institute for International Studies.

Beneficiaries are Brantley Damon, from Madison; Miller Greene, of Columbus; and Isabel Spafford, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, all going to Meknes, Morocco; William Bradford, from Tupelo, who is heading to Tanzania; Jordan Evans, of Geneva, Illinois; and Ivy Gerrell, from Gainesville, Georgia, both of whom will travel to Taiwan.

Ella Lawson, from Dearborn, Michigan, was planning to study in Indonesia but instead decided to join Jesus’ Volunteer Troops.

Everyone except Damon and Ivy are also members of Sally McDonnell Barksdale College of Honor. Five of the remaining six students will use their Boren scholarships to complete their undergraduate or fifth year programs in cities in their respective countries. Their deadlines for Boren are scheduled to last from August 2021 to May 2022.

Bradford is a top international and Spanish major study He plans to learn Swahili, enjoy Tanzanian culture and climb Mount Kilimanjaro. Upon returning to the U.S., Bradford said he would seek a job using the connections he made through Boren with the U.S. State Department

Damon is an Arabic degree with a minor in teaching English to speakers of other languages ​​and education. After graduation, she plans to pursue a career as a foreign service officer.

Evans is a dual English and Chinese degree. He will participate in the Chinese Ship program at Yang-Ming National University in Taipei, Taiwan. While there, Evans will practice as well as refine his language and intercultural communication skills. Upon his return, Evans hopes to work for the State Department, with the goal of becoming a foreign service officer.

Gerrell is a Senior Director of Chinese and International Studies with a minor in Aerospace Studies. Next year, she will participate in the cornerstone program of the Chinese Language Flag in Taiwan at Yang-Ming National University. After graduation, Gerrell will commission as a second lieutenant through Ole Miss’ Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps program.

Greene is a joint international and Arabic study. Upon his return from Morocco, he hopes to attend graduate school and eventually work as a foreign service officer for the US Agency for International Development.

Spafford is a senior fellow in Arabic, Swahili and international studies. She will study Arabic, attend classes with Moroccan students at a local university, and attend an internship. After graduation, Spafford plans to work in sustainable development and / or peacebuilding.

Lawson would have been the first student Ole Miss to be awarded a prestigious award Boren Indonesian Scholarship Language Initiative. A senior Arab, international and classical studies, her plans are to join Jesus’ Volunteer Corps this fall to volunteer with the Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly brothers in Chicago.

“Five of the seven are members of the SMBHC, and we salute all those who took the risk to apply and invest in trying to put our university on the national map with their eventual victory,” said Douglass Sullivan-Gonzlez, Dean of Honor College “Our winners demonstrate once again that our students compete successfully with the best schools in the country.”

Oliver Dinius, executive director of the Croft Institute, congratulated the seven students on their achievement in achieving this scholarship.

“They all remained committed to studying the foreign language to broaden their horizons, even if some of them decided to leave the direction of international studies along the way,” Dinius said. “Five of the seven winners will complete their BA in International Studies this May.

“This serves as evidence of the unique opportunities that Croft offers students with an international perspective and also confirms that combining international studies with Flagship programs in Arabic or Chinese is a winning formula.”

This year, the Institute of International Education, which administers the awards on behalf of the NSEP, received 851 applications from undergraduate students for the Boren Scholarship, of which 244 were awarded; 273 graduate students applied for the Scholarship Scholarship, and 106 were evaluated.

Boren researchers and friends will live in 39 countries across Africa, Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, Eurasia, Latin America and the Middle East. They will study 30 different languages. The most popular languages ​​include Arabic, Mandarin, Russian, Portuguese, Swahili and Hindi.

“This year, we co-organized a seminar with a Boren representative to provide details and advice on applying for the scholarship,” said Vivian Ibrahim, university director National Scholarship Advisory Office. “This was a fantastic recruitment event and an opportunity for students to know that ONSA and my office are tools they can use.

“Last year we had two receivers; this year we have seven! Boren is an excellent nutrition award that follows successful students in careers in the federal government. I am enthusiastic about the students and hope that their success will encourage others on campus to consider applying to Boren through the National Scholarship Advisory Office. “

Students interested in applying for the Boren Scholarship are encouraged to contact the National Scholarship Advisory Office at [email protected]