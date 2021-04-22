DVIDS – News – ADOS soldier by day, international concert promoter by night, my work is the best of both worlds

VILSECK, Germany Although there are more than 150 assigned or attached personnel in the battalion, there are only two registered Soldiers working in the Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, battalion sergeant and staff sergeant. McKinely Suell III.

When you first meet this outgoing staff sergeant and very animated, you can literally feel his energy. He presents himself very well a Professional Soldier, an excellent communicator and a young Soldier at heart. But you may be surprised to learn that he joined the Army almost 40 years ago.

I signed an option option contract with the Army in high school and went to basic training in Fort Dix, New Jersey, in 1982 between my younger and older years, said Suell, a native of Boston, Mass. And then I went to Advanced Individual Training at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, next summer to become a medical specialist with the U.S. Army.

Over the next 39 years, Suell would serve in the Active Army, Army Reserve, National Guard and now as an Active Operational Support Reserve Component, or ADOS-RC, Soldier with 405th AFSBn-Germany Army Field Support Brigades in Vilseck .

I have been in the battalion as an ADOS Soldier for about four years, said Suell, who has lived in Germany for the past 30 years. I love it here.

Previously to work in Vilseck, Suell worked in Wiesbaden where his parent Army Reserve unit is located in the 209th Digital Liaison Detachment. The 209th DLD reports directly to the 7th Mission Support Command, the mission command based on the Army Reserves in Europe.

I work with all battalion staff and Logistics Assistance Representatives, said Suell, whose main job is the battalion’s travel administrator at AFSBn-Germany.

But Suell said he does almost everything and everything he can to support the battalion. He teaches, administers fitness tests, assists the budget office, and assists staff and the administration office, but mostly teaches.

This work has provided me with an opportunity to connect and gain practical knowledge from all these subject experts in their respective fields. I love it, Suell said.

I just spoke with a reserve soldier in the 209th DLD recently and told him that ADOS is the best option possible, he said.

An ADOS-RC soldier receives all the active benefits of the task. The ADOS-RC program provides the Reserve Soldier with an opportunity to develop professionally. The Reserve Soldier can move on to other areas. And the ADOS-RC Soldier will work for interesting and amazing commands, like AFSBn-Germany, Suell said.

And the knowledge and experience you gain can take it with you and bring it back to your Reserve unit when you return, he said.

Being an ADOS-RC soldier, Suell said he was also given an opportunity to promote the Army Reserve here in Europe.

Many active-duty soldiers are unaware that Army Reserve units exist in Europe and have the opportunity to serve in the Army Reserve here in Germany, Suell said. I am pretty much a standing recruiter, in a sense, especially in this battalion.

We are interacting with active Soldiers daily. When I tell them that I am an ADOS Soldier, the first thing they do is ask what it is. Once I explain it, they want to know how to register. ADOS is literally the best of both worlds, he said.

Suell has his best for both worlds. Today he is an ADOS-RC Soldier, but at night and on the weekend at least before COVID-19 he is also an international concert promoter.

I promote a lot of shows. I bring a lot of acts and bands from the US to Germany, mostly hip hop artists. I rent nightclubs and hold concerts or do special party events, Suell said. I have brought a lot of high level hip hop action to Germany Ne-Yo, 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, DMX. I made a lot of big names.

About 20 ADOS-RC soldiers serve in the 405 AFSHB. Army reserve soldiers of all ranks can support units through the ADOS-RC program. ADOS-RC commands allow soldiers to be used in a variety of ways to add temporary manpower support to different units. Orders can take a day or in some cases years. For more information on the ADOS-RC program, contact your local Army Reserve recruiter or Reserve Command.

The 405th AFSB is assigned to the US Army Support Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Support Command, the US Army in Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides enterprise material support to US Forces throughout Europe and Africa, providing the logistics of theater support; synchronization of procurement, logistics and technology; and the use of the U.S. Army Materials Command material enterprise to support the joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSHB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.