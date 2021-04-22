



MONTREAL, April 22, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / – Coveo, a leader in potential relevancy platforms from AI that transforms research, referrals and personalization within digital experiences, announced today that it will host ECom Data Challenge for the Special Information Stakeholder Group (SIGIR), leading efforts for further e-commerce research. SIGIRI data SIGIR eCom has previously been welcomed by industry behemoths including Rakuten and eBay and is the best place in the world for industry practitioners and researchers interested in information retrieval and AI applied to e-commerce technology . For SIGIR eCom data, researchers will work to solve two core e-commerce problems: product recommendations and cart abandonment predictions using an anonymous data set containing millions of shopping sessions from an average ecommerce website. Product recommendations are an important strategy for e-commerce websites of all shapes and sizes, and by better understanding cart abandonment, companies can more reliably and confidently predict the purpose. New research and understanding in both areas would advance the e-commerce industry. Retail and e-commerce giants direct most of the research in the e-marketplace, but their search does not apply to all players. This makes the Coveo data challenge an important opportunity for e-commerce and the scientific communities to make progress in democratizing the AI. – “We are honored that SIGIR eCom chose Coveo to host this year ‘s challenge for what is always a steep competition. I believe this is a testament to the work of our AI team over the last year, in which we had more than a dozen peer-reviewed papers published, “he said Ciro Greco, Director of AI in Coveo. “We are excited to see what knowledge the scientific community can draw from our data and to continue to do our part to expand AI research and e-commerce.” The call for letters opened more April 21, and registration to participate closes June 1. See below for the full chronology: June 1 : Registration deadline

: Registration deadline June 8th : Paper submissions are open

: Paper submissions are open June 15th : The final table was announced

: The final table was announced June 25th : Paper submissions are closed

: Paper submissions are closed July 15 : Workshop Sign up for SIGIR at SIGIR eCom Data today or learn more here. About Coveo Relevance is what creates winners in digital experiences. Coveo is a leading cloud-based relevancy platform leading to cloud. Coveo is the intelligence layer that injects importance into digital experiences, with AI-applied solutions that include intelligent research through recommendations and personalization solutions for e-commerce, service and the workplace. Coveo has more than 1,500 implementations worldwide, with clients including Tableau, Dell, Palo Alto Networks, Xero and Motorola Solutions. Coveo is supported by a network of accredited global partners, integrators and alliances, including Salesforce, ServiceNow, Sitecore, Accenture, Deloitte and Ernst & Young. Coveo and Coveo Relevance Cloud are trademarks of Coveo Solutions, Inc.







