International
COVID-19: Coronavirus passports for foreign travel will be available ‘as soon as possible’ | Politics news
The British’s chances of booking a foreign holiday this summer have been given a boost, with the government saying coronavirus passports will be available “as soon as possible”.
Many hotspots will require visitors to be vaccinated COVID-19 or provide evidence of a final negative test prior to entry into the country.
Coronavirus passports, also known as health certificates, would allow vacationers to meet this requirement.
Under the government map to ease restrictions, foreign holidays for people living in England can be allowed as early as 17 May.
A Department of Transportation spokeswoman said: “We are working on a solution to enable residents to test their COVID-19 status, including vaccination status, in other countries on the outer leg.
“We are working on this as a priority and aim to have the solution ready as soon as possible.”
This comes after the Daily Telegraph reported that a government official had told travel industry leaders that “we aim to give people the ability to test their vaccine status by the time international travel resumes, when other countries require it” him “.
According to the newspaper report, COVID passports would initially be available only to those traveling overseas, with a broader domestic scheme unlikely to be ready next month.
Meanwhile, Spain’s tourism minister has told Sky News that the country is “desperate to welcome” the British to its coast this summer.
“I think we will be ready here in Spain,” said Fernando Valdes.
“We also think the vaccination scheme in the UK is going quite well, so hopefully we will see the resumption of the holidays this summer.”
He said COVID passports “will help us” and that Madrid is “pushing hard” to persuade the EU to reach an agreement to resume travel between “third parties such as the UK” and member states.
“If we reach these kinds of deals by June, we will be able to have a summer,” Valdes said.
“Maybe not like the one we had in 2019, but definitely the resumption of tourism again.”
Transportation Selection Committee has warned that the resumption of international travel is in jeopardy due to “vague and costly” proposals that fail to start the aviation and tourism sectors once again.
In a highly critical report, the group of MPs said the international trip has “cut its wings” from the “cautious” report by the Government’s Global Task Force.
The task force reported again earlier this month and confirmed plans for a traffic light system for international travel, with places split between “green”, “amber” and “red” destinations.
Under the proposals there would be different travel restrictions applied to each category of country, which would be determined depending on the perceived risk of COVID.
Travel without quarantine would be allowed in “green” locations, while 10-day isolation periods would be required for those returning from “amber” destinations, and a 10-day hotel quarantine period would be mandated for those returning from “red countries”.
Deputies also found that, even when details are given, the costs could be disproportionate to the risk and add 500 500 to the cost of a family of four traveling to the safest parts of the globe, where the spread of vaccines is comparable to the UK .
According to task force plans, a coronavirus pre-launch test would be necessary before heading to a “green” location, with a PCR test required on or before the second day of their arrival back in the UK.
