Hospitals should have alternative arrangements for emergency: Experts





In the wake of the Nashik hospital tragedy where 22 fan-assisted patients died after their oxygen supply was cut off due to a leak in an oxygen storage tank, a panel discussion was organized online Thursday by officers from the department. veteran and serving firefighters from Delhi, Maharashtra and Gujarat to discuss ways to prevent such tragedies in the future. Some of them stressed that hospitals should have alternative arrangements for emergency conditions. On Wednesday, 22 patients in support of fans died at Maharashtra government-run Dr Zakir Husain Hospital in Nashik district after their oxygen supply was cut off due to leaks in the hospital’s main reservoir during the delivery of liquid oxygen from the cistern. A webinar entitled ‘Nashik Oksium Tank Leak and what we learn’ was organized by experts in the field of fire safety, including RC Sharma, former director, Delhi Fire Service. Anil Mahajan, former fire chief (CFO) in Nashik, Rakesh Chaturvedi, fire chief in Adani port in Mundra of Kutch and Manjeet Mimrot, CFO of Arti Chemicals in Gujarat, also attended. Anil Mahajan, who visited the site, said, Initial findings have suggested that the leak occurred due to hijacking in a supply pipeline in the oxygen storage tank due to which the oxygen pressure was uncontrollable. The automatic delivery valve lock did not close and closed manually. Due to the leak, the oxygen supply to the patients was cut off and disaster struck. I found instead that there was no alternative piping adjustment from the storage tank to the evaporator if the main system is closed. There was no deposit of oxygen cylinders in the hospital in case there is a problem with the main storage tank. Similar views were expressed by RC Sharma. Hospitals should have alternative arrangements for emergency conditions. Additional oxygen cylinders should be placed in the premises to ensure that the supply is not interrupted. Rakesh Chaturvedi said the quality of the pipeline welding should be investigated to find out the reason behind the hijacking and subsequent leak. Just as high-rise buildings should have an emergency exit, in addition to regular exits, the hospital should also have emergency oxygen regulation, Chaturvedi said. The experts also discussed better training for firefighters to deal with future oxygen leakage cases. Oxygen is highly flammable in nature and with its presence, exacerbates the fire in a substance. Therefore, in cases of oxygen leaks, special care should be taken to ensure that it does not lead to other hazards. Furthermore, we need to train our fire safety personnel on how to handle oxygen leaks and equipment to handle this. If an industrial unit has a front-end combat station within its premises, its firefighters should be aware of all types of potential hazards that may occur in the particular unit and be prepared to combat it, Sharma said. Meanwhile, a senior official of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) headed by the Department of Fire Safety told Indian Express, Very good care is required for the safe and secure handling of oxygen tanks and cylinder banks. End-users of oxygen must have qualified technical staff throughout the day to operate it. There should be a three-layer safety valve to stop the supply in the event of a leak. In Ahmedabad, a private hospital had faced a similar situation ten years ago. We need to train firefighting staff and hospital management to deal with such situations.

