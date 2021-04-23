Engineer receives two awards in NASA rover international challenge | tidings

A team of students from Campbells School of Engineering took home two national awards at NASA, the 27th annual Rover Challenge of the People of Research, held in April.

Campbell took home the Project Review Award and the College / University Wisdom Award, transforming schools from around the world into those categories. The awards are the first programs only in the third year competing in the challenge.

Dean of Engineering Dr. Jenna Carpenter said she was proud of the Campbells HERC team, which she said spent many, many hours outside of the classroom not only building their rover but writing reports, making presentations and engaging in activities with K students. -12.

We are particularly pleased that they were recognized for their exceptional written and oral communication skills and for their ingenuity in solving difficult problems in innovative ways, Carpenter said. We emphasize both of these capabilities throughout our innovative curriculum. And, of course, this team would not exist with their outstanding faculty mentor, Dr. Lee Rynearson.

Rynearson said he knew they had a strong team leading this event over the years, as he had made efforts to replicate and improve the drafts and documentation; but he also knew that the competition consisting of 43 American and international colleges and universities would be strong.

We thought we could be on the run if we take what we have learned in previous years and bring our full efforts, he said. Winning two of the nine award categories shows that student engineers from our program can compete and win against some of the best young engineers from around the world. I am very proud of the work of our team and the recognition they have gained.

The annual NASA HERC event encourages student teams from the United States and around the world to push the boundaries of innovation and imagine what it will take to explore the Moon, Mars, and other worlds in the universe. Despite the cancellation of on-site competition activities at the US Space & Rocket Center near NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, high school and college teams competed in the design, documentation, and presentation of multiple categories, and were recognized for their successful efforts.

The awards were a fitting end to the career of senior mechanical engineering college senior Ethan Barrys. Barry has been a part of the program since 2017 and was part of the first team to compete in Alabama in 2019. He said the pandemic changed the way the team had to operate in the last two years, but he was proud of the way how to adapt and overcome challenges to create a strong rover.

The two awards we won for innovation and documentation were the culmination of many hours of hard work and dedication, Barry said. Our rover is innovative in terms of material, incorporates excellent features and design. It consists mainly of carbon fiber and aluminum, both of which were chosen for their favorable weight ratio. We have included features like four-wheel drive, continuously variable transmissions and a rack and pinion steering system.

For the documentation, we simply recorded the entire process in a reasonable manner, compiled this information into cohesive reports for NASA, and presented our report to virtually a panel of judges. Campbell prepared us well to draft technical documents and to present ourselves as a team.

Christian Ruesch, the team’s chief engineer and a mechanical engineering senior, said he was incredibly proud of the team he said has grown significantly.

The legacy of self and other senior graduates on the team will live on through the mentoring and training we provided to the younger classes of engineers, he said. Their potential for greatness is incalculable, and I look forward to seeing how they use it to move the team to new levels of excellence.

Rynearson thanked the team sponsors for this year: NC Space Grant, The Army Research Lab, ANSYS, and Campbell University School of Engineering.

