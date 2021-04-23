Ontario authorizes workers from other provinces, outside of hospitals amid the ICU strain

Holly McKenzie-Sutter and Shawn Jeffords, The Canadian Press

Published Thursday, 22 April, 2021 2:39 PM EDT



Last Updated, Thursday, 22 April, 2021 7:37 PM EDT



TORONTO – Health workers from other provinces and non-hospital facilities could be placed in overcrowded intensive care units in Ontario as early as next week, the health minister said Thursday as the government issued emergency orders to clear the way. for those transfers.

Christine Elliott said the moves are aimed at making the most of the resources available as the province battles a devastating third wave of COVID-19 infections that have pushed Ontario hospitals to their borders.

It is one thing to create a bed space, but if you do not have staff there, it is not really helpful, so this will allow us to continue to expand our capacity to be able to care for patients with COVID and non-COVID who seek placement in intensive care, Elliott said in an interview Thursday.

Hospitals have transferred patients between regions and dropped non-urgent procedures in recent weeks in a bid to treat a COVID-19 attack.

On Thursday there were 2,350 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, with 806 in intensive care, according to provincial data.

The government detailed its new emergency orders in a memo to hospitals, civil servants and unions on Thursday, saying they would help shrink capacity but should only be used when needed.

“Our healthcare system continues to face unprecedented staffing and capacity pressures as positive cases, hospitalizations and admissions to intensive care units due to COVID-19 escalate,” Deputy Health Minister Helen Angus wrote in the document. There is a critical need for public hospitals to maximize their capacity in order to provide care for their communities.

An order allows workers to provide care to the patient outside their regular field of practice, in accordance with the tasks assigned by a hospital. The other allows health care workers outside the province to practice at an Ontario hospital without enrolling in regulatory colleges in the province.

Elliott said workers will not be required to perform tasks for which they are not qualified.

Talks have begun to redeploy specialists, including plastic surgeons and cataract surgeons to work in intensive care units, assisting with emergency, rescue operations, Elliott said.

She said 45 healthcare workers have already volunteered to work in the intensive care unit and the province is working with 55 other individuals regarding the potential movement.

The province is also preparing to bring in intensive care teams from Newfoundland and Labrador, Elliott said. They will include intensive care physicians, nurses and respiratory therapists who may be in the province until the weekend or early next week, likely to be placed in hot spots COVID-19.

Ontario is also in talks with Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia about sending potential workers.

Elliott said Ontario has also reached out to other countries to assess their ability to send workers to help.

Some discussions have begun with the United States, the Philippines and other countries, she said, but those talks are still ongoing as governments struggle with their needs.

I know there are many who want to help, but they need to look at their situation, Elliott said. The countries we have visited and the groups we have visited are now determining what level of assistance they may be able to provide.

There have also been considerations regarding sending Ontarians in need of substantial operations to areas of the U.S. where Ontario has established relationships, but Elliott said the province is not at that point.

Elliott added that the new orders also allow for changes in staff-to-patient ratios if necessary. For example, she said, the province could expand the ratio of patients that individual nurses are required to work with, assigning more than one patient to each nurse.

Health care workers have raised concerns about their ever-increasing burnout and workload during the third wave.

The CEO of the Ontario Registered Nurses Association said she is concerned that expanding the ratio of nurses to patients required to work will weigh them down on the front line.

The end result will be that we will lose more people, said Doris Grinspun. They already require very complex care and are in urgent need. This will also result in an even higher (staff) exodus.

Grinspun also expressed skepticism about the province’s efforts to recruit workers from other jurisdictions, saying they simply would not have enough to save.

The president of the Ontario Hospital Association said recent emergency orders are necessary as hospitals try their best to cope.

The human health costs of people in Ontario from COVID-19, and those who survive hospitalization and the hundreds of thousands of people who had access to their surgery were ruined … the consequences will last for a generation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 22, 2021.