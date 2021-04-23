Infographic: The Most Valuable Football Clubs in the World Football News





Football is the most popular sport in the world, with at least 3.5 billion fans across the globe. A decision earlier this month by 12 elite European clubs to join a new league, the Super League, caused shock around the world. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid were part of the detached league. Each club was promised a portion of the € 3.5 billion ($ 4.2 billion) grant provided by investment bank JP Morgan. The governing body of European football, UEFA and FIFA, the governing body of world football, threatened to ban clubs as well as players and impose fines on them. Following furious reactions from fans, players, managers and governments, the six English clubs, the Spanish club Atletico Madrid and the Italian clubs Inter Milan and AC Milan withdrew from the race, leaving in doubt the future of the Super League. The biggest sport in the world Played almost everywhere, football is the most popular sport in the world. FIFA estimates that nearly 3.5 billion people, representing almost half of the planet, attended the 2018 World Cup in Russia the most at any single sporting event. Below is a map showing the most popular sport for each country. Popularity is measured by combining several factors, including viewership, number of players, public interest, and local media coverage. Football leagues around the world FIFA, the 116-year-old sports federation, is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland and manages six continental confederations that include national and club leagues. The top tier tournament on each continent is known as the Champions League or Copa Libertadores in South America. The top teams from each of their respective sub-leagues compete once a year for the prestigious trophy of their continents. The Europes Champions League UEFA pays the highest price of the football club tournament with 19 million ($ 23 million). South America Copa Libertadores pays its champion team $ 15 million followed by winners of the AFC Asian Champions League ($ 4 million), the African CAF Champions League ($ 2.5 million), the North American Champions League and The Central CONCACAF Champions League ($ 500,000) and the Oceans Champions League OFC win the winners cash prize of $ 75,000. The most valuable clubs According to data from Football Forbes rating list, of the 20 most valuable club teams in the world are located in Europe. The 20 richest teams are worth more than $ 45 billion. Spanish rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid are estimated to be worth at least $ 4.75 billion each. The 12 teams that signed up to join the Super League are among the 20 richest teams in the world. The most expensive players Among the top 20 players, 15 are in teams that joined the Super League. Currently, the most expensive club player in the world is Kylian Mbappe who plays for the French club Paris Saint Germain. The 22-year-old center-forward is worth $ 176 million according to the football website Transfermarkt.







