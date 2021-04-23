



According to the Executive Chairman of SRI Adam Stewart, an expert on the links between tourism and its impact on local economies, tourism success and livelihoods Caribbean people are inextricably linked to environmental health. “As small island nations, our ability to preserve and protect the beauty as well as the productivity of our lands is essential. That is why we work with local farmers and fishermen on methods to responsibly meet demand; recruit, train and deliver. educational progress for Caribbean people who are uniquely invested in its future; and why on Earth Day, we celebrate the work of the Foundation that has made it easier for those who visit our part of the world to participate in its ongoing achievement, “Stewart said.

The Foundation’s efforts are part of a larger Caribbean Tree Planting Project being coordinated by the Caribbean Philanthropic Alliance in collaboration with the Trees That Feed Foundation, the Clinton Global Initiative and other partners. Together, they aim to help achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals by planting one (1) million trees across fourteen (14) Caribbean countries by June 2022. Professor Rosalea Hamilton, President of the Caribbean Philanthropic Alliance says planting trees was identified as a practical activity to help mitigate the threat of climate change. “The environmental, economic and social benefits associated with planting trees are essential to Caribbean “Planting trees not only improves soil and water conservation, provides shade, stores carbon, regulates extreme temperatures and improves the soil ‘s ability to adapt to climate change, but also provides sustainable livelihoods for many in need.” said Hamilton. Commitment from the Sandal Foundation, Prof. Hamilton says, “is an excellent example of corporate partnership and social responsibility in accelerating the achievements of SDGs in Caribbean“ Over the past 12 years, the Sandale Foundation has engaged local schools, community groups, partners, team members, travel agents and guests to plant more than 17,000 trees across the Caribbean. Heidi Clarke, The Executive Director of the Sandale Foundation, says that this year ‘s intensified tree planting mission reaffirms the foundation’ s commitment to the region. “This year has deeply demonstrated how interconnected we are as a global community,” Clarke said. “Our Caribbean ecosystem is an essential part of the structure that makes this region the place of choice for millions of visitors a year. We will continue to explore the possibilities that connect guests to our home through their contribution and participation in programs that improve health and resources.” our beautiful naturals for generations to come. “ Those wishing to support emerging tree planting efforts can visit Sandal Foundation Website AND give in the ‘Caribbean Tree Planting Project’. One hundred percent of all donated funds will be directed to the purchase of seedlings and maintenance of plant sites to ensure the survival of the trees. In addition to her current efforts to plant trees, Sandal foundation has a broad record of environmental conservation initiatives including the creation and management of two marine sanctuaries, providing operational support to 14 marine and forest areas in the region, training local residents as environmental guards and coral gardeners to plant more more than 8,000 fragments of coral, collecting close to 60,000 pounds of solid waste from coastal communities and helping to safely release over 100,000 sea turtles into the Caribbean. Environmental education is a key component of the foundation’s conservation efforts with more than 40,000 people involved in environmental awareness activities. The philanthropic organization is also working closely with the Ministry of Education in Europe Bahamas and the Bahamas National Trust to develop the first segment of the island with an environmental focus of its National Primary Science Curriculum to improve environmental knowledge in that country. Sandals Resorts is partnering with Oceanic Global, a nonprofit organization focused on providing solutions to issues affecting our oceans to eliminate single-use plastics at its resorts. The sandals have earned sustainability-driven ratings such as the CHA / AMEX Caribbean Environmental Award for Green Hotel of the Year, the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences the Diamond Green Six Star Award, and the PADI Green Star Award. Each resort has a dedicated Environment, Health and Safety Manager in charge of implementing and managing sustainable programs, including but not limited to the installation of solar water heaters, retro lighting equipment and equipment for a more performance and efficiency good energy and composting of food waste. For more information about Sandals Resorts, please visit www.sandals.com and follow along Facebook, Instagram AND Tweet. About Sandale Resorts International:

Sandals Resorts International (SRI) is the parent company of some of the most prominent travel brands, including Sandals Resorts, Beach Resorts and Grand Pineapple Beach Resorts. Founded by the late Gordon “Butch” Stewart in 1981, SRI is based on Montego Bay, Jamaica and is responsible for resort development, service standards, training and day-to-day operations. About the Sandals Foundation

The Sandals Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Sandals Resorts International (SRI) Caribbean leading family tourism company. The nonprofit organization 501 (c) (3) was established to continue and expand the charitable work that Sandals Resorts International has undertaken since its inception in 1981 to play a significant role in the lives of communities where SRI operates throughout the Caribbean. The Sandale Foundation funds projects in three main areas: education, community and environment. One hundred percent of the money donated by the general public to the Sandal Foundation goes directly to programs that benefit the Caribbean community. To learn more about the Sandals Foundation, visit online at www.sandalsfoundation.org or on social media @sandalsfdn. Contact:

