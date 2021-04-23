International Mother Earth Day • Atascadero News





Every year on April 22, the world celebrates Earth Day! Whether it is a walk through the many trails, parks or beaches we have, collecting garbage (walking), or making a conscious effort to buy more Earth-friendly products, it is a day to remember caring for our motherland . Earth Day 2021 marks the 51st anniversary of this holiday. Typically, Earth Day is assigned a different theme or focus area each year; this theme of the years is Restore Our Earth. In years past, Earth Day events ranged from community cleaning to cycling to work or school. This year due to pandemic and social distance, many events have been canceled. However, social distancing does not mean that you can not go out and enjoy nature, as long as you do so responsibly! Nature is not canceled! What is Earth Day? Have you ever wondered how Earth Day started? According to reports, the first Earth Day was held on April 22, 1970, when San Francisco activist John McConnell and Wisconsin Sen. Gaylord Nelson separately asked Americans to join a grassroots demonstration. President Richard Nixon led the nation in setting up the Environmental Protection Agency, which followed through successful laws, including the Clean Air Act, the Clean Water Act, and the Endangered Species Act. McConnell had originally chosen him spring equinox (March 20, 1970), but Nelson chose April 22, which ended up becoming the official date of the celebration. (Given that the date of the vernal equinox changes over time, it may have made things more complicated to navigate the astronomical event than just a calendar date.) Today, not only is Earth Day a day that aims to raise awareness of environmental issues, but it is also becoming a popular time for many communities to come together to clean up debris, plant trees or just reflected in the beauty of nature. Earth shines in Atascadero, April 2021 A nonprofit bar, Earth Shine, has a cleaning day planned Atascadero this Saturday, April 24th, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Location to meet is at Sunken Gardens, 6505 El Camino Real, in Atascadero. Visit The brilliance of the Earth for more details. Like this: As Loading … Similar Going through this together, Atascadero

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos