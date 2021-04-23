International
New Health Authority Took ‘Must Be Positive’
Bejon Haswell / Stuff
South Canterbury County Health Board member Karl Te Raki (Ngai Tahu) is excited about the health reforms that will support Mori’s health. (Photo file)
A new health authority Took has been welcomed by an appointed member of the South Canterbury County Health Board, who hopes to create a health system that is more equitable for Mori.
Karl Te Raki (Ngi Tahu), who is on the Hospital Advisory Committee, he said thought the changes, announced Wednesday, were exciting.
It is a total restoration of the health and disability system, Te Raki said.
He hopes to change Mori’s health results in South Canterbury as Health Minister Manat Hauora works with Mori as a treaty partner.

* Teeth Pilot a Success at Arowhenua Mori School
* Ngi Tahu to equip young people to do ‘things happen’
* Canterbury University launches academy to help young Mori prosper
It will be good to engage people and we will have real sovereignty [absolute sovereignty] and contributing to the design of our systems. Must be positive.
Te Raki said that this will allow Mori to be a little in control of our fate.
Some of these changes we’ve been waiting for, so it’s good to take it in stride and move on with it and address the inequality for Morin.
Mori, on average, has the poorest health status of any ethnic group in the country, found a government-commissioned review of the entire health system in 2018.
The review also focused on the stressed health system which was struggling to keep up with demand and was not providing sustainable services for all. The resulting NZ Public Health and Disability Act of 2020 has led to recent reforms.
In the health restructuring the 20 district health boards will be abolished and a centralized general agency, Health NZ, will be established as well as a Mori Health Authority.
The new Mori health authority will work in partnership with the newly established NZ health on the models, systems, policies, plans and strategies that will work for Mori.
Waitaha Tai Whenua o Waitaki board member Dr Kelli Te Maihroa said Mori will have increased decision-making authority in Hauora Mori and the interventions that will make a difference in Mori’s life.
Closing the health inequality gap is a national priority which will be addressed by Mori by being more systematically involved at one level of government in order to prioritize Mori health policies, priorities, interventions and closely monitor cultural response and the performance of health systems for and with Morin, said Te Maihroa.
She hoped that any financial savings from the centralization structure would flow into increased funding for health and a targeted approach to making a real difference.
Waitaha Tumaki (lead) Anne Te Maihroa Dodds worked as a nurse and personal secretary for the Chief Medical Officers of Timaru Hospital for over 20 years. She was pleased that the Government was seeking to address Mori’s serious health issue.
Toni Howison Te Maihroa Peacock (Waitaha) thinks it is extraordinary that the Government will seek to improve statistics regarding Mori’s health.
I hope it will help reduce some of the barriers people face when they need to seek medical attention, but also by providing a more comprehensive service to support Mori welfare.
Associate Health (Mori Health) Minister Peeni Henare said, in a government press release, Mori have lagged behind key indicators of health status under the system for a long time.
We will legislate for a new independent voice, Mori Health Authority to run hauora Mori and lead the system to make real changes.
Te Rnanga o Ngi Tahu chief executive Arihia Bennett said in a press release she was looking forward to the radical shock.
We know the current health system just isn’t working for Mori, so the prospect of a Mori Health Authority and a new approach, designed by Mori for Mori, is really exciting. A Mori-led approach that gives real tino rangatiratanga effect is critical if we want to achieve better hauroa [health and wellbeing] results for our whnau.
She said a temporary Mori health authority will be set up as a department agency within the ministry by the end of the year.
Rnanga Arowhenua general manager Karl Jackson (Ngi Tahu) said he did not have an opinion on the reforms at the moment.
The reforms will be phased in within three years.
