International
Tokyo closes bars, barring sports fans as virus cases rise
Japan has decided to declare a state of emergency from Sunday, May 11 in Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures, calling on some restaurants and bars to close as it seeks to ban fans from major sporting events to stop the rise of infections.
The government’s top man for virus management, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, said on Friday that restaurants serving alcohol, karaoke establishments and commercial facilities with more than 1,000 square meters of floor space would be required to close during the state. extraordinary. The government also wants events such as professional baseball and football to be held without spectators.
The official decision to impose a state of emergency in the country’s two largest metro areas in Tokyo and Osaka, as well as the prefectures of Kyoto and Hyogo, was expected to come late Friday. Japan is trying to end a troubling rise in Covid-19 issues coming three months before Tokyo hosts the Summer Olympics.
“We would like the public to avoid unnecessary exits, to refrain from traveling between prefectures and to stay away from crowded places,” Nishimura said. He added that the government planned to encourage businesses to have staff working from home, with the aim of reducing the number of passengers by 70%.
Stricter restrictions on activity could delay the recovery of the economy and deal a severe blow to struggling businesses. The emergency period would coincide with a series of national holidays known as “Golden Week” – a peak travel season in Japan – and would deliver another blow to the pandemic-shrinking tourism sector.
While Japan has so far managed to keep coronavirus infections and deaths at much lower levels than those seen in much of Europe and the US, its vaccine program has not yet entered high-speed, which means that restricting activities is the most powerful tool Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has to curb in case numbers.
Tokyo recorded 861 new cases Thursday, the highest level since late January, while Osaka found 1,167 infections, close to a prefectural record.
Suga wants to continue with the Olympics starting in July after being delayed for a year by Covid-19. Sankei newspaper on Fridayquoted Suga as saying the Games will continue as planned, adding that the government is working with the Tokyo metropolitan government and organizing committees to ensure a safe and secure Olympics.
There are growing fears in Japan that the international sports spectacle could become a widespread event. The Games have already been postponed a year due to the pandemic and 73% of respondents in Japan over the weekend said they were against holding the event this summer, according to a poll conducted by broadcaster ANN.
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach told reporters that the emergency statement was not related to the event. Bach is scheduled to visit Japan May 17-18, two months before the Olympics, Kyodo said on Wednesday, citing sources close to the issue.
There is no law prohibiting the Olympics from taking place under an emergency, but it is likely to affect the number of domestic spectators allowed. Foreign fans are already banned from the event.
Another major international event, the Motor Show in Tokyo, which was scheduled for this fall, was canceled due to fears of a pandemic, said Akio Toyoda, President of the Japanese Automobile Manufacturers Association, on Thursday.
– With the help of Emi Nobuhiro
(Updates with quotes and details on the economy, the Olympics)
