New Zealand’s attitude towards China has profound implications for the Five Eyes alliance | New Zeland

Jacinda Ardern, the liberal prime minister of New Zealand has offended Anglosphere fans by showing that she is not ready to put her country in the kind of trade war with China that Australia is facing.

Her stance, affirming her country’s sovereignty, has potentially profound implications for the Five Eyes alliance, the intelligence-sharing partnership that emerged after World War II and flourished in the Cold War. Indeed some say New Zealand has established itself as the weak link in the intelligence chain that joined the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

The cause of concern was Arderns relatively young foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta insisting she did not want New Zealand’s complex relationship with China to be determined by the Five Eyes. She suggested that New Zealand should preserve and respect the special customs, traditions and values ​​of China.

At a joint news conference with Australian counterpart Marise Payne on Thursday it was even clearer. Mahuta said: The Five Eyes Agreement is about a security and intelligence framework. It is not necessary, all the time for every issue, to call Five Eyes as your first port of call towards building a coalition of support around specific issues in the human rights space.

Payne acknowledged that New Zealand had the right to determine its own response to human rights issues, but took the opportunity to speak: We must also acknowledge that the Chinas view the nature of Chinas’s external engagement as in our region and globally has changed in recent years

The dispute over how to deal with China, and through which institutions, has been raging for some time. In January, New Zealand Minister Damien OConnor suggested that Australia follow his example and show China a little more respect, adding that a little diplomacy from time to time did not go bad. Now Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will reportedly meet in Canberra within two weeks to discuss the issue.

Ardern in her first term gave a lot of foreign policy to her foreign minister Winston Peters, the leader of the First Party NZ, but she seems ready to take the lead in her second term.

New Zealand, like Australia, trades heavily with China, with 29% of its export earnings dependent on China. He has been New Zealand’s largest trading partner since 2017, leading Ardern to seek evidence of Chinese political and technological interference. It has further signed a free trade agreement with China and over the past few months decided to join the five-eyed statements condemning China’s abuse of the Uighur minority in Xinjiang.

It has also seen how Australia’s willingness to challenge China has led to severe trade consequences. The dispute is still raging, with the Australian government on Thursday tearing down the Victoria states’ Belt and Road agreements with China, considering them as not in the national interest.

But Mahuta’s remarks could also disappoint a Brexiter race that envisioned the Anglosphere and Five Eyes as the next heart beating a diplomatic intelligence alliance against China. The latest book on the Five Eyes by Anthony Wells (Casemate) argues over China: Wise use of naval power is essential to keeping economic arteries open. Five eyes can become the main part of intelligence gathering and analysis to support these operations

In recent months there have been some signs that the UK, outside of Europe but eager for new alliances in the Indo-Pacific, had pushed the Five Eyes in a more political direction, blurring the distinction between politics and intelligence. In November 2020, the five countries for example issued a joint statement condemning the suppression of democracy in Hong Kong. The UK has also demanded that Japan, one of the most informed countries for China’s security purposes, join the alliance.

Perhaps the smallest of the five alliance countries, New Zealand could see itself shifting to an expanded and more ambitious alliance over which it would have little control. Ardern himself had merely suggested that five eyes might not be the most appropriate means of making statements about China, asking out loud: Is this better done under the banner of a grouping of countries around a security intelligence platform? or is it better done around a group of countries with common values ​​some of which may not have belonged to the five-eyed partnership?

Ciaran Martin, the former chief executive of the National Cyber ​​Security Center, part of GCHQ, has insisted that the idea that New Zealand had jeopardized the foundations of the Five Eyes network was to misunderstand its specific security role. He wrote on Twitter: Five-eyed governments may choose to expand the alliance for example to coordinate foreign policy towards China. But they have not, and it would be a big change in the way the Five Eyes work. Right now, New Zealand is not objecting to anything anyone has actually (publicly) proposed.

But Rory Medcalf, head of the National Security College at the Australian National University, questioned Arderns’ reasoning. Five Eyes was an extremely trusted and very long deal on intelligence sharing and that would always translate into coordination policy as well.