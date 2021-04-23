US sends ‘air assets’ to help search for missing Indonesian submarine

“We are very saddened by the news of Indonesia’s missing submarine and our thoughts are with Indonesian sailors and their families,” Kirby wrote on Twitter. “At the invitation of the Indonesian government, we are sending aircraft to assist in the search for the missing submarine.”
Adm Yudo Margono, Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy, said at a news conference Thursday that the ship has enough oxygen for all sub-sailors by Saturday at 3am local time.
In a statement issued Wednesday evening, Indonesia’s Ministry of Defense said KRI Nanggala-402, a German-made submarine, lost contact during a torpedo drill in the Bali Strait, part of the water between the Java and Bali islands that connects to the Indian Ocean and the Bali Sea.
U.S. assets will be pooled in a wide-ranging search effort. Three submarines, five planes and 21 warships have been deployed to assist in the search for the missing, Margono said. Fortunes from Singapore and Malaysia are also on the way to help.
Kirby added Thursday that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will speak with his Indonesian counterpart, Defense Secretary Prabowo Subianto, on Friday morning to discuss what else the US can do to help with the search.
The Indonesian military suspects a first oil spill at air surveillance near the sinking point on Wednesday came from craft. Margono said the Marina also found an object at a depth of 50-100 meters (approximately 164-328 feet) that was magnetic, meaning it was likely coming from the submarine.
Margono said there are two possibilities to explain the spill of contaminated oil on the surface: the submarine reservoir could have leaked because it was sinking too deep, or the submarine leaked on board in an attempt to rise to the surface.
Indonesia has sought to upgrade its defense capabilities, but some of its equipment still in service is obsolete and there have been fatal accidents in recent years, particularly involving the aging of military transport aircraft.
Masrur Jamaluddin contributed to this report.
