US sends ‘air assets’ to help search for missing Indonesian submarine

“We are very saddened by the news of Indonesia’s missing submarine and our thoughts are with Indonesian sailors and their families,” Kirby wrote on Twitter. “At the invitation of the Indonesian government, we are sending aircraft to assist in the search for the missing submarine.”

Adm Yudo Margono, Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy, said at a news conference Thursday that the ship has enough oxygen for all sub-sailors by Saturday at 3am local time.

In a statement issued Wednesday evening, Indonesia’s Ministry of Defense said KRI Nanggala-402, a German-made submarine, lost contact during a torpedo drill in the Bali Strait, part of the water between the Java and Bali islands that connects to the Indian Ocean and the Bali Sea.

U.S. assets will be pooled in a wide-ranging search effort. Three submarines, five planes and 21 warships have been deployed to assist in the search for the missing, Margono said. Fortunes from Singapore and Malaysia are also on the way to help.