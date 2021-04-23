The House of Commons approves the bill that would legalize one-game bets

Lawmakers passed a bill to legalize sports betting with an event Thursday, sending legislation to the Senate and bringing the country one step closer to looser gaming laws.

The bill aims to change the provisions of the Criminal Code on gambling in single football, hockey and other currently illegal games, in addition to horse racing in an effort to win back customers from offshore sites, US casinos and illegal bookbinding.

The legislation has gained new enthusiasm from MPs in the four main parties. But the private member bill from Conservative MP Kevin Waugh is not the first to blaze a path through the House of Commons before it burns.

Similar IDP legislation clashed with the House with the support of all parties almost a decade ago, but established in the Senate and died when the 2015 elections were called.

A second attempt by New Democrat MP Brian Masse also failed after the then-Liberal majority voted for its private member bill in collaboration with the Conservatives in 2016.

The third time may be the charm, as the Liberals rolled out the dice last November in their legislation, which they subsequently removed when Waugh agreed to include his defense for the equestrian industry on his bill.

The legislation, known as the Bill C-218, has gained preliminary support from an ingrained horse racing industry that remains wary of casinos and foreign gambling sites trespassing on its terrain.

Las Vegas-style single-game bets will also eat into the multi-billion dollar black market by legally opening books for players eager to give money in individual games rather than develop fixed odds for two or more games.

“It’s harder to win in three games,” Waugh said in an interview. “You can make Maple Leafs in the playoffs, or the Blue Jays or the Raptors.

“This will give the provincial authorities full jurisdiction over single-event betting. What this bill does is remove a line from the Criminal Code to allow them.”

Support for all parties

The original purpose of the ban was to limit match-fixing, it is easier to sketch when there is only one game to manipulate, but it became increasingly ineffective amid the rise of offshore betting sites.

The legislation passed the third reading in the House with the support of all parties on Thursday evening.

It gained support from industry, lawyers and athletic organizations, including the Canadian Gambling Association, the Gambling Responsible Council, Unifor, and the Canadian Olympic Committee.

Justice Minister David Lametti said the Liberals “fully support these changes and are eager to see them move forward”.

“The proposed changes would help take illicit betting profits from single sport events at the hands of organized crime and give provinces and territories the ability to regulate and redirect funds back to our communities,” he said. in an email statement.

Legalized in the US in 2018

An online sports betting rocket overseen by the Mafia is suspected of having amassed the infamous Montreal-based Rizzuto crime family of more than $ 26 million between 2004 and 2005, according to the RCMP.

More than two dozen U.S. states have moved to legalize single-event betting after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a federal ban in 2018, removing customers from Ontario casinos in Windsor and Niagara Falls.

Waugh said the main goal of the Bill C-218 is to level the way globally against major foreign countries such as Bet365 and Bodog that raise more than $ 4 billion from Canadian bettors each year, according to the Canadian Gaming Association.

Casinos can also benefit, but if the bill passes, it will be up to the provinces to decide how to settle bets with a single event.

The Senate is scheduled to convene again starting May 4, though it usually deals with government legislation before the bills of private members.