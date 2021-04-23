International
Queensland police investigate Kelly Wilkinson’s alleged murder in Arundel ‘absurd’, says women’s legal group
Queensland Police’s internal review of how they handled the events that led to the alleged murder of Kelly Wilkinson will not establish the domestic violence system, says a women’s legal service.
Main points:
- The bodies of the 27-year-old were found at her Gold Coast home on Tuesday morning
- Her ex-partner has been charged with her murder
- The mother of three had gone to a police station a few weeks before her death
Mrs. Wilkinson’s former partner, Brian Earl Johnston, 34, was charged with setting her on fire at her home in Arundel on Tuesday morning.
Police announced yesterday they will investigate their interactions with Ms. Wilkinson. The 27-year-old mother contacted police several times a week before she died.
Queensland Women Legal Services chief executive Angela Lynch said an independent investigation was needed, not another internal review.
“The idea that the police should investigate this terrible system failure themselves is absurd,” she said.
Ms Lynch said the government needed to urgently review parole laws.
“The result should be a policy change that can prevent future killings,” she said.
“Police should not have discretion in circumstances of serious assault and domestic violence to allow immediate return to the community without at least court oversight.”
Kelly Wilkinson went to the police many times
Police said Ms Wilkinson visited a station on March 29 and was given a Domestic Violence Order.
They said she visited police stations twice after that.
Chief Inspector Rhys Wildman said an aforementioned examination would be conducted of what happened on the part of a police officer until Ms. Wilkinson’s death.
“To see all the touch points we had in connection with Kelly’s tragic death,” he said.
“It has dramatically affected every officer on the Gold Coast. Our officers have been devastated by what has happened.”
Assistant Police Commissioner Brian Codd said he was confident her case was taken seriously.
He stopped describing Ms Wilkinson’s death as indicative of “systematic failures” surrounding police handling of domestic violence cases.
“We have not reached that conclusion yet, but it is ultimately a failure,” said Assistant Commissioner Codd.
“A woman has died. She has been killed, we will admit, in appalling circumstances.
“Somewhere along the line, she was engaged with the system, with us, and we were not able to prevent that from happening.
“Of course we will make sure to look to improve and correct every part of the system we control.
Mrs. Wilkinson’s father, Reg Wilkinson, said he was devastated by the loss.
“I do not love all my daughters more than anyone else,” he told Seven Network.
“But Kelly, she was like my son growing up that I never had.
Mrs. Wilkinson’s sister Danielle Carroll says the family has been devastated by the loss.
“So hard, Kelly was so much more than that.”
