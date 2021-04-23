Partial blockade across Karnataka bans non-core trading activities | News from Bengaluru





BENGALURU: The people who were preparing the evening hour for the weekend through Karnataka were in a rough strike on Thursday as police teams went through the afternoon markets, closing all non-essential trading activities.

The move followed a decision by the Karnataka government to strictly impose a partial block on weekdays and a full block on the weekend until May 4 in a desperate attempt to limit the spiral chain of Covid-19 infections.

We have decided to strictly impose partial restrictions on non-essential services and institutions on weekdays and full restrictions on weekends, Karnataka chief secretary P Ravi Kumar later told TOI.

While the guidelines issued on April 20th seem to suggest it would be business as usual on weekdays, a revised set of guidelines dated April 21st ordered strict curbs. Implementation of the new guidelines began across the state on Thursday afternoon, taking people by surprise.

Stores were forced to close shutters in markets across the state, causing panic buying even when rumors of a total blockade began to make the rounds.

Hours after being tested negative for Covid-19 and released from the hospital, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa convened an urgent videoconference meeting of his council of ministers and officials to discuss the implementation of the restrictions. CM had previously asked people to stay inside and cooperate with the administration, saying many people are dying on the streets. Two to three members in a family are subject to Covid. The situation is really bad.

As part of the partial restrictions, shops and institutions selling non-essential goods, multiplexes, shops, malls, theaters, water parks and clubs are closed on weekdays. Religious sites have also been closed, although associated priests have been allowed to perform rituals.

Afternoon: Police teams cause many traders to close the shutters

Public transport, including buses, vehicles and taxis, can operate at 50% of their seat capacity only on weekdays. Private vehicles are also allowed. On weekends, buses including BMTC and KSRTC, vehicles and taxis will not be allowed to operate. Private vehicles will only be allowed for emergencies, a senior official explained.

Restaurants are only allowed travel services on weekdays and home delivery on weekends. Independent sellers of alcoholic beverages can only make money and only on weekdays.

Private offices in essential sectors, including banking, insurance, pharmaceuticals, water and electricity supply, are allowed to operate from the offices, while government offices dealing with the pandemic will operate at full capacity.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said $ 571 million is being allocated to district administrations, including the BBMP, to manage the pandemic.

Even as the government set the measures, police teams went into action in the afternoon, forcing traders in all market areas to close the shutters. The shopkeepers argued in vain that the curfew was only announced at night and on weekends.

The police action started together in shopping malls like City Market, Shivajinagar, Majestic, Commercial Street, SP Road, Avenue Road, food street in VV Puram, Gandhibazaar and Jayanagar IV block.

Police sources said the blow came after CM, on his return home from the hospital, noted Covid’s poor compliance and unhindered trading activities.

Police Chief Kamal Pant said not all commercial institutions were asked to close the shops. We are implementing the latest government notification of the curfew. Certain shops and commercial activities are listed in the columns of prohibited activities and we are closing them. The supply of essentials will remain intact. Food and wine shops are allowed for the parcel business, he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos