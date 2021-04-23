Top Chinese diplomat hopes ASEAN summit will help Myanmar ‘soft down’





State Counselor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi attends a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Guilin, China, March 22, 2021. Russian Foreign Ministry / Materials through REUTERS

Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said Thursday that China hoped the next ASEAN meeting on Myanmar member would pave the way for a “smooth landing”. The personal meeting in Jakarta on Saturday is the first coordinated international effort to ease the crisis in Myanmar, where security forces have killed hundreds of pro-democracy protesters since a February 1 coup. The meeting is also a test for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which traditionally refrains from interfering in the internal affairs of a member state and acts by consensus. Read more “The Chinese side expects the meeting to lead to a good start towards helping to realize a ‘soft landing’ for the situation in Myanmar,” said Wang, China’s State Counselor and Foreign Minister. He was talking to the foreign ministers of Thailand and Brunei, the current and future ASEAN chairs, respectively. China is not a member of ASEAN, but is included in ASEAN Plus Three, along with Japan and South Korea. It was not immediately clear whether China would attend Saturday’s meeting in Jakarta. “Inappropriate intervention” from outside the region should be avoided, a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted Wang as saying. “Practice has proven that blindly exerting strong pressure from foreign forces will not help solve a country’s internal problems, but will bring turbulence or even worsening of the situation, which will affect and destabilize the region.” said Wang. The United States has imposed punitive sanctions on Myanmar following the country’s military coup. Washington has said it will take further action. Read more “China calls on the international community to take an objective and fair stance and do more to help ease tensions in Myanmar, rather than the other way around,” Wang said. “China will maintain close communication with ASEAN and will continue to handle any Myanmar-related business in its own way.” Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos