Houthis kidnap three civilians from Yemeni village





AL MUKALLA: Iran-backed Houthis have thrown kidnapped Yemeni model and actress Entesar Al-Hammadi into solitary confinement as punishment for her protest against initial imprisonment and prison conditions, the models’ lawyer said Thursday. Khaled Mohammed Al-Kamal told Arab News that a prosecutor from the West Sanaa rebel-controlled court on Wednesday questioned the model inside the central jail after officials refused to transfer him for a trial in court in recent weeks. When the investigation ended, 20-year-old Al-Hammadi verbally clashed with a kidnapper and shouted about the kidnapping and the miserable prison conditions she had experienced. Prison officials responded to the blast by keeping Al-Hammadi in solitary confinement, the lawyer said. She was separated from her colleagues, Al-Kamal said. She is going through bad psychological conditions inside the prison. Al-Hammadi and two of her friends were abducted from a street in Sanaa on February 20. Yemeni officials said the three actresses were traveling to shoot a dramatic TV series when rebels stopped their vehicle on Sanaas Hadda Street and took them to an unknown location. The abduction is the latest in a string of attacks by Houthis on dissidents and liberal women in areas under the control of groups. Local and international groups along with government officials have strongly condemned the abduction and called on the rebels to release them. The Houthis have ignored the claims and have vowed to put them on trial but to no avail. Al-Kamal said there were no clear charges against the model, but he suspected that the Houthis could accuse her of committing an immoral act, of not covering her hair or walking without a male guardian on the street. I was very optimistic that my client would be released as the prosecutor did not find clear charges against her, he said. Al-Hammadi had starred in two television drama series and spoke publicly about her ambition to become an international supermodel. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Al-Hammadi used social media to promote traditional Yemeni clothing and beauty products. The arrest of the actors has sparked outrage inside and outside Yemen as human rights activists and government officials likened Houthi oppression of women to similar activities by terrorist organizations such as Al-Qaeda and Daesh. In other developments around Sanaa, the Union of Journalists in Yemen said armed Houthis confiscated a media center after accusing them of collaborating with the internationally recognized Yemeni government and the Arab coalition. Taha Al-Maameri, director of Yemen Digital Media, warned the union that armed Houthis attacked the center and evicted workers and guards while replacing them with others. The union accused Houthis of fabricating accusations against independent media in order to capture them. He also urged Arab and international journalists’ unions to support Yemen’s Digital Media by pressuring the Houthis to end their crackdown on independent journalists.

