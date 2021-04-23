Police want 14 TLP men in the fourth hour – Newspaper





RAWALPINDI: District police and intelligence agencies have recommended placing 14 Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) activists detained in the fourth row of the 1997 Anti-Terrorism Act because of their alleged involvement in recent protests. violent in the circle. According to sources, the recommendation will be decided at the meeting of the district intelligence committees and later the home department will issue a notice. A senior official said that when the organization was banned, their offices could be sealed and assets set up under the law and their CNIC could be blocked. In Rawalpindi district, 13 FIRs were registered with the police while 176 individuals were arrested. In addition to the arrests, 58 individuals have been arrested at Adiala Prison. On the other hand, none of the TLP workers detained under the Public Order Maintenance (MPO) by the Rawalpindi district administration were released from Adiala Prison on Thursday. On Wednesday, 39 TLP activists arrested in Islamabad were released from prison. Individuals placed in the fourth schedule of ATA 1997 are being closely monitored by police and intelligence because of their links to envisaged organizations or involvement in harmful activities. Following the issuance of the notice by the home department, the names of such persons placed on the fourth schedule also refer to the police and law enforcement agencies. The TLP was declared a government-banned outfit when it staged violent demonstrations across the country demanding the expulsion of the French Ambassador over blasphemous cartoons. During recent violent protests, more than 116 police personnel, including Rangers, were injured while a police vehicle was damaged. Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing 235 protesters by truck, including 58 protesters. The government has decided to release all those individuals who were detained under the MPO. However, those arrested on criminal charges or under the ATA will face trial in courts of law. Published in Agim, 23 April 2021

