The international student left with hopeless choices: stay or leave | News in the middle of Missouri





COLUMBIA – While American students are busy securing jobs after graduation, Frida Qi has another concern if she insists on looking for work in the US, or returning to her home country. Qi is an international student at the University of Missouri from China with a major in data research and investigative journalism and will graduate in May. “I started thinking about going abroad to study journalism when I was in high school,” Qi said. “I really like the work environment in the US” However, as an international student, she said it had been difficult to find a company to sponsor visas before the pandemic. It was even harder when the Trump administration began raising the fee a company has to pay to sponsor an employer, according to New York Times. “If I get hired and find a company to sponsor me, I may not get my H-1B visa after the lottery,” Qi said. The H-1B visa lottery is a process of selecting the specific number of visa applicants from a larger group of people at random. “Starting next year is not just a random selection and applicants with higher payroll may have more options,” Qi said. “Journalists’ salaries are definitely much lower than other jobs, such as software engineers.” In addition to staying in the US, she always thinks about returning to her country and finding a job after that. However, due to the pandemic and its current situation, finding a dream job in its own country is also difficult. “In China, we have several employment seasons for companies to hire university graduate students,” Qi said. “If you decide to stay in the US, you may miss out on the best job opportunities in China.” Most importantly, Qi wants to become an investigative journalist in the future, but “not so many news organizations have this position in China,” she said. She said what she can do now is try her best to find a job this year and stay flexible because this year may be the easiest year for her to get her dream job at SH.BA

