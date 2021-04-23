Japan will issue ‘short, strong’ state of emergency for Tokyo, elsewhere





TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will declare brief and powerful emergencies for Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures, a cabinet minister said on Friday as the country struggles to contain a resurgent pandemic just three months before the Olympics. Passers-by in protective masks walk the streets amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tokyo, Japan, April 22, 2021. REUTERS / Androniki Christodoulou Under a new state of emergency for April 25 to May 11, the government will demand that restaurants, bars and karaoke salons serving alcohol be closed, and major sporting events be held without spectators, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said. Violation of the restrictions will in some cases result in penalties under a recently revised law, he said. We absolutely must restrict the movement of people and we must do so resolutely, Nishimura said, speaking at the beginning of a meeting with a panel of experts to discuss the proposed measures. We need strong, short, and focused measures, he said, urging people to remember last spring’s blockages and stay home. Nishimura later told reporters that the panel had approved the governments plan. The new restrictions are expected to be formally approved later Friday and announced by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at a press conference at 8pm (1100 GMT). Supermarkets and other retailers larger than 1,000 square feet will have to close as businesses will be required to provide greater assistance to people working from home. The state of emergency – a third round for Japan that would also include Kyoto and Hyogo – will last during the Golden Week holidays and cover nearly a quarter of the population, in a further blow to the tourism and services industry. . Japan has so far avoided an explosive pandemic that has crippled many countries. There were a total of about 550,000 cases and 9,761 deaths, which is significantly lower than the first numbers in other major economies. But the recent rise in infections has alarmed with an explosive increase in the mutant variant and a critical shortage of hospital beds in some regions, while vaccination in Japan remains slow. Organizers of the Tokyo Motor Show on Thursday canceled the blocking event for this year, in a move that is likely to raise more questions about governments insisting the Tokyo Olympics will continue this summer. Organizers of Tokyo 2020 said the same day that a police officer who worked with the torch relay had tested positive for the virus, in the first one about the event. Tokyo reported 861 new cases on Thursday, the most since Jan. 29, which was during the third wave of the pandemic and a previous state of emergency. Several other prefectures remain in an almost emergency state of targeted infection controls, and Nishimura said the duration will also be extended to May 11 for some. Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Yoshifumi Takemoto; Edited by David Dolan and Sam Holmes

