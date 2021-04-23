News Release – Magna Commits to Carbon Neutrality in Global Operations by 2030





Target carbon neutrality in European operations by 2025, globally by 2030

The science-based approach is in line with the objectives of the Paris Climate Agreement

The company is signed as the founding sponsor of XPrize Abundant Energy Alliance Click HERE for a PDF release version. AURORA, Ontario, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWS) – Magna enters a new era in the company’s sustainability journey with its announcement to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations by 2025 in Europe and by 2030 globally. As sustainability has long been ingrained in the Magnas culture, this decade will be our most crucial as we accelerate our efforts to protect the planet for future generations, said the CEO of Magna Swamy Kotagiri . We believe that achieving carbon neutrality is both a social responsibility and a business imperative in the fight against climate change. This ambitious and achievable goal is rooted in a science-based approach that complies with the Paris Climate Agreement and places us among the industry leaders in Europe and North America. In 2020, 12% of Magnas global energy purchases were from renewable energy sources and plans are available to transition all operations globally to renewable energy sources. Moreover, over 91% of the total waste generated last year from operations was recycled or diverted from landfills. At the same time, the company remains focused on delivering products that help customers achieve their sustainability goals, including achieving a zero-emission future and improving fuel economy. Such products include a set of electronic power solutions, active aerodynamics and lightweight structures and external components. Ensuring a sustainable, safer and more accessible future for all who share the road and the world, fosters our business decisions and fosters our innovations. Importantly, we are working together with our customers, suppliers and employees throughout this journey, Kotagiri added. As further evidence of the companies’ commitment, Magna has also signed on as the founding sponsor of XPrize Abundant Energy Alliance , a global coalition of executives and public, private, nonprofit and academic organizations that are advancing progress towards a zero future. The devotion of magnets to sustainability can be seen through creative and influential efforts of its operations worldwide, and the company expects to accelerate progress in the coming years. label

Carbon neutrality, durability, Earth Day INVESTOR CONTACT Louis Tonelli , Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected], 905.726.7035 MEDIA CONTACT Tracy Fuerst , Vice President, Corporate Communications and PR

[email protected], 248.761.7004 PR MAGNN

We are a mobility technology company. We have more than 158,000 entrepreneurial employees and 342 manufacturing operations and 91 product development, engineering and sales centers in 27 countries. We have full expertise in vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing expertise, as well as product capabilities including body, chassis, exterior, seats, electric power, active driver assistance, electronics, mechatronics, mirrors, lighting and systems of the roof. Our common stock trades at Toronto Stock Exchange (MG) and New York Stock Exchange (MGA). For further information about Magna, visit www.magna.com. THIS LINK MAY CONTENT ST Statements which constitute pre-declaration statements, under applicable securities legislation and are subject to, and specifically qualified from, prudent discrimination resulting in Please refer to Magnesiums MCT MANAGEMENTS Current Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financial Position, Annual Information Form and Annual Report on Form 40-F, HOW NEWLY APPLIED RISK FACTORS THAT CAN CAUSE THIS EVENT BY NUMBER OTHER OVERVIEW T-SHOWS. These documents are available for review on the magna website at WWW.MAGNA.COM. Source: Magna International Inc.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos