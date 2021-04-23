



MISSOULA, Mont., April 22, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / – Kamut International, celebrates this spring, 35 years since the presentation of the ancient wheat KAMUT khorasan wheat on the market at the Natural Products Expo West show in Anaheim, California. What started with 36 cores and a discovery legend in an Egyptian tomb has become a family-owned and three-generation project that today is a globally recognized brand in the world of organic farming and food. below Bob Quinn’s leadership, a progressive farmer from North Central Montana, Kamut International has been at the forefront of regenerative organic farming since its inception and has been committed to promoting the “food as medicine” philosophy as a means of promoting health and diet prevention chronic disease. The fascinating story of KAMUT brand Khorasan wheat began in 1964 when Bob first saw at the age of 16 attending a nearby county fair, a grain with unusual appearance referred to as “Tut King Wheat”. After finishing his Ph.D. in Plant Biochemistry, Bob recalled grain and developed an idea that would eventually transform his life and work life. Searching and searching for knowledge and understanding has always been Bob’s passion and the focus of his focus. His journey with KAMUT brand Khorasan wheat is motivated by the question: “Why do people report that they can eat and taste KAMUT Khorasan wheat despite not being able to consume other wheat products?” Reflecting on the evolution of this journey, Bob admits that he has no idea that 35 years later, the same ancient grain he first saw in his youth would be planted in up to 100,000+ acres in a single year in Montana AND Saskatchewan and would be exported worldwide to become organic food products. After many decades of dedication and hard work, Bob is ready to give up his role as president of Kamut International and give the next generation the opportunity. “I always hoped that someone from the family would take over for me. My father passed me, and I’m now passing the hat to my nephew. Trevor Blyth“Bob says, adding, ‘I have great confidence in Trevor. For the past 15 years, he has grown with and run the business side of Kamut International, helping build a global brand.’ Excited about his new role as President Kamut International, Trevor Blyth is honored, not only for the opportunity to take the KAMUT project further and take the KAMUT brand wheat to another level, but because it is also a part of family history. “KAMUT khorasan brand wheat in itself is amazing, but above all, it inspires me to be able to continue our commitment to providing people with healthy and nutritious food and at the same time contributing to improving environmental health. “ The Quinn family farm has served as Bob’s lab to test, document, and share his findings with farmers and thought leaders in the U.S. and around the world. Among the most recent achievements was leading the First International Conference on Wheat Landraces in the summer of 2018. Ongoing Bob research projects have helped to further understand the differences between ancient wheat and modern wheat and how to start with healthy soil produces healthy food and healthy people. As Bob hands things over to the next generation, Trevor comments, “Bob, even though I do not expect it from you, I’m telling you that you’re not going to just go to the sunset. About KAMUT Wheat of Khorasan From 36 nuclei and discovery legends in an Egyptian tomb, today KAMUT brand korasan wheat, an antique grain, guaranteed under the KAMUT brand, not to be hybridized or genetically modified, always organically grown, precious for its food, ease of digestion, sweet Nut flavor and strong texture, can be found all over the world in products including bread, pasta, pizza, cereals, appetizers, pastries, crackers, beer, green foods and cereal drinks. Media, please contact Xhisiela Chollett: [email protected], 917.386.7116. Media contact Xhisiela Chollett, ADinfinitum, +1 2126932152, [email protected] SOURCE Kamut International

