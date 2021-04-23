Why is India learning details of the vaccination strategy from Adar Poonawalla and not from the Center?

The Indian government this week announced major changes to its national Covid-19 vaccination strategy, including opening the qualification to all adults over 18 from May 1 and shifting responsibility for dose procurement and inoculation to those in the 18th generation. -45 in state and private sector.

Many aspects of this new strategy are confusing, however there have been few future explanations. The center so far has issued a press release the announcement of the new approach that barely explains the thought behind the dramatic changes in strategy. She held a press conference with old bureaucrats, who read the press release without going much further.

As has been the case from the beginning, we little understand the reasoning of the governments or its calculations or even a summary of whether this had been part of the plan all along, or was an axis in view of the country’s second massive wave.

But there was a source of further details, an individual willing to speak to the press and answer questions: The Chief Executive Officer of the Adar Poonawalla Serum Institute.

The Serum Institute plays an extremely important role in India vaccination strategy. Covishield, the vaccine version of AstraZeneca-Oxford University that it produces, accounted for 90% of the 12.76 crore doses or 127.6 million vaccines India has administered so far. While there is another manufacturer and more are on the way, the Serum Institute and Covishield will continue to provide the vast majority of Indian vaccine stocks most likely by the second half of the year.

On Wednesday, Poonawalla spoke at length with CNBC-TV18 to clarify aspects of the new vaccination strategy. A number of his comments were significant, given the limited information from the government.

.@SerumInstIndia of price #Covishield for state governors with 400 / dose, private market with 600 / dose. @ShereenBhan talks to the CEO of ISSH @adarpoonawalla regarding prices and the steps needed to increase production. #Sanjeevani https://t.co/47eew4R0jp – CNBC-TV18 (@ CNBCTV18News) April 21, 2021

Perhaps most important and fierce was his response to the decision to charge state governments a higher price for vaccines than had been offered to the Center earlier, especially since vaccination of the entire 18-45 gang would fall on them. .

Private hospitals in these states have the ability to vaccinate a large percentage of the population. So in fact, states really do not need to buy anything if they do not want to. Just a possibility. They wanted clarity on what price they would have this option, and that is why its 400 Rs. There are plenty of private hospitals to care for each state. In fact there are many more private hospitals who can vaccinate so many people in every state, which they are happy to do. No state really needs to spend any of its money. Let me make it very clear. This is nothing against any of these states that are making noise that they have to pay more or whatever. Entirely is completely their option. If they have excess funds, they want to do it, their choice is.

This raises a number of questions.

Starting May 1, the Serum Institute will be free to provide 50% of the vaccines it produces for state governments and private hospitals, under the Centers’ new rules. Has the Center given Poonawalla the impression that most of this will go to private hospitals and not state governments?

If so, does the Center really expect that the 18-45 year old age group of 600 million people in India is most effectively served by vaccines that cost a minimum of Rs 1,200 per two shots, although it is more likely as hospitals are expected to do the logistics costs themselves operate as well?

If Poonawalla did not get this impression from the government, would the attitude reflected here that private hospitals, which would pay more for vaccines, have the effect of doing so on their own, in the way the Serum Institute decides that who to distribute limited supplies in the coming months?

None of this will call into question why Poonawalla is talking about this. It is not only his prerogative, it is beneficial for the citizens to be able to hear from all the players in this complex process. Indeed, the more information we get about our vaccination strategy, the better.

The problem is that Indians need to deify the country’s vaccination strategy from the comments of a private manufacturer, no matter how influential. Why is the government not transparent about its calculations and opinions?

Vaccines in India are only authorized for emergency use at the moment, while the pandemic is still raging. However, the Serum Institute in its press release announcing the prices also said the vaccines will be available in retail and cheap trade, meaning in chemists’ shops, after 4-5 months. How does the company say that, before the government gives any indication?

Take another aspect of the interview with Poonawallas. Speaking again about prices, he said:

Opening it to the private market and states to buy separately over Rs 150 was also a move to encourage foreign manufacturers to come here. How do we get foreign vaccines in India if they have to sell for Rs 150? So even for states, they always would have [had] to buy at a higher price than the historic price of Rs 150, if they want new vaccines … That was their request. They asked, can we get new vaccines, can we drop the trials, can we open up the price market to encourage this. The Modjis government did just that. I am not defending anyone or arguing on behalf of anyone. But I’m just saying, that was the need of the hour.

Officially, according to the government, the price was not the reason other foreign manufacturers were not in India. Instead, the government insisted that foreign manufacturers conduct a bridge test to obtain clinical data on the success of the vaccine in the Indian population.

Is Poonawalla effectively revealing that the government was not willing to pay higher prices for other manufacturers despite availability and that was why only SII and Bharat Biotech were authorized in India, the latter without even evidence of phase 3? And if so, is it the Centers’ intention to pass those higher prices entirely to the states to cover the entire 18-45 age group, even though it did not warn them to create a budget for it?

Again, none of this means that Poonawalla should not disclose these details or that the underlying policies he is talking about are necessarily wrong. The problem is, the government simply has not articulated its opinion behind the India vaccine approach, and has now made a dramatic change without determining whether this was part of the plan all the time or a reaction to the circumstances.

Now that India will be truly unique by relying heavily on the private sector to vaccinate its population, something even pro-free market nations like the US are not doing, should we expect more transparent articulations of government policy come from private manufacturers?