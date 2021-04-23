Herbie Hancock to mark 10th anniversary of International Jazz Day – Music News





UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Herbie Hancock today announced the program for the 10th anniversary edition of International Jazz Day, with an inspiring series of educational and community outreach performances and initiatives in more than 190 countries. Hosted by Academy Award-winning actor Michael Douglas, the 20-Star All-Star Global Concert will be broadcast live by UNESCO in Paris and the United Nations in New York with a line-up of some of the best international artists performing from cities world. UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres will speak at the concert, and jazz pianist Herbie Hancock will be the artistic director, with John Beasley serving as concert music director. UNESCO created International Jazz Day to share the values ​​of a deeply meaningful music genre, explained UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay. Today we need jazz more than ever. We need its values, based on human dignity and the fight against racism and all forms of oppression. It’s much more than music, jazz is the kind of bridge builder we need in the world today. On April 30, a multilingual range of free virtual education modules will be featured through unesco.org, jazzday.com and the official International Jazz Day Facebook page including master classes, a composition seminar by the winning pianist and composer of GRAMMY Award Billy Childs, and an interactive program for younger listeners led by GRAMMY and award-winning vocalist Tony Dee Dee Bridgewater. A series of panel discussions will feature conversations with Audrey Azoulay, Herbie Hancock, drummer Terri Lyne Carrington, hip-hop producer DJ Khalil and pianist and composer Kris Bowers, among others. Our International Jazz Day community has displayed incredible resilience, creativity, ingenuity and compassion during last year’s great challenges, said Herbie Hancock. As the global pandemic continues to make life difficult for so many people around the world, the example of organizers from Nepal to Mexico to Cameroon inspires us to welcome this historic 10th anniversary moment with joy, courage and hope for the future of jazz. The Global All-Star Concert will mark the culmination of International Jazz Day 2021, starting at 9pm UTC. In New York, with performances by Melissa Aldana (Chile), Massimo Biolcati (Italy), A Bu (China), Cyrus Chestnut (USA), Amina Figarova (Azerbaijan), Roberta Gambarini (Italy), Kenny Garrett (USA), James Genus (USA), Stefon Harris (USA), Ingrid Jensen (Canada), Joe Lovano (USA), Rudresh Mahanthappa (USA), Antonio Snchez (Mexico) and Veronica Swift (USA). In Los Angeles, Herbie Hancock will join Alex Acua (Peru), Justo Almario (Colombia), Dee Dee Bridgewater (USA), Jonathan Butler (South Africa), Mahmoud Chouki (Morocco), Gerald Clayton (USA), Andra Day (USA), Romero Lubambo (Brazil), Marcus Miller (USA), Dianne Reeves (USA), Ben Williams (USA), Francisco Torres (Mexico) and Justin Tyson (USA). Leading musicians performing from their countries will be Igor Butman in Moscow (Russia), Ivan Lins in Rio De Janeiro (Brazil), John McLaughlin in Monaco, James Morrison in Mt. Gambier (Australia), Junko Onishi in Tokyo (Japan) and Jacob Collier in London (UK) and more. In parallel, a range of virtual and socially isolated activities will take place across the globe on April 30 and in the days leading up to International Jazz Day. Independent artists, UNESCO Music Creative Cities and organizers around the world have curated thousands of concerts, webinars, radio broadcasts, charitable fundraisers, marathon block sessions, educational seminars, art exhibitions and more, all following guidelines recommended public health. For a full list of events planned around the world, visit https://jazzday.com/events The April 30 program will be presented as a live webcast via YouTube, Facebook, jazzday.com, UN Web TV, UNESCO, and U.S. Department of State departments. International jazz day programs are made possible by Toyota, Lead Partner 2021. Air transportation for artists and teachers is provided by United Airlines, the airline partner of International Jazz Day. Founded by UNESCO in 2011 at the initiative of UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Herbie Hancock and recognized by the United Nations General Assembly, International Jazz Day brings together countries and communities around the world every April 30 to celebrate the form International Jazz Arts, emphasizing its important role in encouraging dialogue, combating discrimination, and promoting human dignity. The Herbie Hancock Jazz Institute is a UNESCO partner in organizing and promoting International Jazz Day.

