Jack Ma tells why China moguls are silent

Jack Ma, the most famous businessman China has ever produced, is avoiding attention. Friends say he is painting and practicing tai chi. Sometimes, he shares drawings with Masayoshi Son, the billionaire head of the Japanese conglomerate SoftBank.

The wider world looked at Ma for the first time in the months of last week, during a virtual board meeting of the Russian Geographical Society. As President Vladimir Putin and others discussed Arctic issues and the conservation of the leopard, Ma could be seen leaning his head on one hand, looking deeply upset.

For Ma the charismatic entrepreneur who first showed, two decades ago, how China would shake the world in the internet age; whose face adorns the shelves of admiring business books; who never met a crowd he could not stun, is a rapid change of pace.

Under top Communist Party leader Xi Jinping, China has punished and shamed a series of tycoons who amassed great wealth and influence but were seen to have overstepped their bounds. Ma and the crown jewels of his online empire, electronics retailer Alibaba and fintech giant Ant Group, are Beijing’s biggest targets yet, as officials begin regulating the country’s powerful industry like never before.

US and European officials have been seeking to curb Internet behemoths for years. But it is hard to imagine Western regulators bringing about a change of fate as significant as the one that happened to Ma. Xi has claimed broad control over the Chinese private sector, demanding commitment to the party and social stability over profits.

Xiao Jianhua, once a trusted financial lieutenant for many Chinese elites, was abducted from a luxury hotel in Hong Kong in 2017. Ye Jianming, an oil tycoon seeking connections in Washington, was arrested, as was Wu Xiaohui, the company of whose insurance company bought the Waldorf Hotel Astoria in Manhattan. Wu later went to jail. Lai Xiaomin, the former chairman of a financial firm, was executed this year.



The general iron rule is that there should be no individual centers of power outside the party, said Richard McGregor, a senior member of the Lowy Institute and author of The Party: The Secret World of China’s Communist Rulers.

The tech ban in Beijing is already pervading board halls beyond Alibaba.

The chief executive of Ant Groups, Simon Hu, resigned in March. A few days later, Colin Huang resigned as chairman of Pinduoduo, the mobile bazaar he founded and took over the public within a few years. Pinduoduo announced his resignation the same day when he said he had attracted 788 million buyers in the previous 12 months a larger number than Alibaba.

At a political meeting that month, Pony Ma, the founder of social media giant Tencent, proposed tougher rules for Internet companies or, as an official newspaper put it, innovative methods of regulation and governance.

Last week, China’s antitrust authority summoned 34 major Internet companies to talk about new rules of fair competition. Within hours, they were discussing business changes and publicly vowing to stay in line.

These new regulations will require internet platforms to see how they innovate moving forward and the result is potentially less innovation, said Gordon Orr, a non-executive board member in Meituan, the Chinese food distribution giant.

Even so, Alibaba and other internet titans have a status in China that can protect them from the most severe treatment. Officials have praised the Titans’ economic contributions even when they strengthen oversight. Xi wants China’s economy to be driven more by its own innovations than by those of foreign fluctuating powers.

That means it could be too soon to declare Jack Ma for the count.

His company is far more important to the success and functioning of the Chinese economy than any of the other entrepreneurs, McGregor said. The government wants to continue to reap the benefits of his company, but on their own terms. The government is not nationalizing Alibaba. It is not confiscating its assets. It simply narrows the field in which it operates.

Alibaba declined to comment.

Ma is not a neophyte in relations with the authorities in China.

He worked briefly and unsatisfactorily at a government-run advertising agency before founding Alibaba in 1999. At the time, China was still getting used to the idea of ​​powerful private entrepreneurs, and Ma proved adept at charming government officials. .

Alibaba has absolutely the chance to grow into a world-class company, Wang Guoping, then secretary of the Communist Party of the eastern city of Hangzhou, where Alibaba is, said in the 2000s. What a world-class company needs most is a soul , a commander, a world-class businessman. Jack Ma, I believe, meets this standard.

I saw earlier what success it could bring with it to China, said Porter Erisman, an early Alibaba executive.

It was only one person in the company who brought to our attention that one day we might face issues of being big enough to fall under pressure to have a lot of market power, Erisman said. And this was Jack.

He conveyed his concern to me at a staff meeting in the mid-2000s, Erisman said. At the time, he added, most Alibaba employees were just trying to think, How are we going to make money ever?

In 2011, Ma got a taste of how his ambitions can rub shareholders and regulators the wrong way. He quietly took over Alibaba’s payment service, Alipay, angering one of Alibaba’s biggest investors, Yahoo. He told me the move was necessary under the new Chinese rules. Alipay later became Ant Group.

The transfer of Alipay encouraged him, said Duncan Clark, who has known Ma since 1999 and is chairman of BDA China, a consulting firm. He somehow got away with it.

As Alibaba grew, Ma began to be sought after by presidents and movie stars, but also by a wider company of Chinese entrepreneurs. This echo chamber may have distorted Mas’s ideas about him and his stance on government, Clark said.

Otherwise he may have seen the writing on the wall, especially since Xi has pushed private businesses to work more closely with the state.

When Ma resigned as chairman of Alibaba in 2019, a comment in the official newspaper of the Communist Party stated: There is no so-called Jack Ma era just Jack Ma as part of this era.

Chinas executives need the private sector to help support economic growth. But they also do not want entrepreneurs to undermine party dominance throughout society.

In October, while Ant was preparing to go public, Ma spoke at a conference in Shanghai and criticized China’s financial regulators. He had long seen the Ant as a tool for disrupting large state-owned banks. But it could hardly have been a less opportune moment to highlight the issue. Officials banned the ant stock list immediately afterwards.

In China, it’s hard to say the emperor has no clothes these days, said Kellee Tsai, a political scientist at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

Ma has largely disappeared from sight within his companies, too. In January, he appeared in an internal chat group to answer a business question, according to a person who saw the message but was not authorized to speak publicly. Employees later shared Mas’s message to reassure nervous colleagues.

Recently, the Shanghai Hurun Report research group estimated that Ma was not, for the first time in three years, one of the three richest people in Chinas. Nr. 1 the young man of the country was Zhong Shanshan, the low-level head of both a bottled water giant and a pharmaceutical business.

When his water company went public last year, Zhong was so little known that Chinese news reports about his sudden fortune had to explain to readers how to pronounce a dark Chinese character in his name.

