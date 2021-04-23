The ex-convict tale: Germany’s role in the Wirecard scandal under the microscope

In February 2019, following a sharp drop in Wirecard stock price, German authorities launched criminal investigations into shortsellers and journalists who had accused the company of fraud and banned investors from betting against the company.

Documents viewed by Reuters show for the first time that the only independent information – beyond Wirecard representations – obtained by Munich prosecutors who launched criminal investigations was a third-hand account of events by a convicted money launderer, Daniel James Harris.

The reason that led to the decisions of prosecutors and regulators to launch criminal investigations and ban short selling, and whether they were overly zealous in supporting Wirecard, are the key issues being investigated by a parliamentary inquiry into the collapse of the company in most Germany’s great post-war fraud scandal.

The criminal charges and the short sale ban were initiated by authorities after Wirecard complained that it was targeted by unidentified speculators whom it said were in groups with two Financial Times reporters and had prior knowledge of a negative report alleging manipulation of alleged ungrounded accounting.

Some Wirecard executives were in fact involved in a sophisticated global scam at the time, the German government, prosecutors and regulators said last year after the insolvency company filed a claim for insolvency, owing creditors nearly $ 4 billion.

The first situation from Reuters includes thousands of email pages, chat messages and memoranda given by German authorities to the parliamentary inquiry, which culminates this week with the testimony of Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday.

The testimony of the witness from Harris was provided by Wirecard, with a company attorney giving the two-page written statement personally to a prosecutor on February 14, 2019, according to documents.

In the statement, Harris identified himself as a capital trader in Essex, southern England and said he met with his unnamed broker on January 30, 2019, the day Wirecard’s share price fell as much as 22%. .

The broker said he had been told that investors were trading in anticipation of a negative FT report regarding the company, which was published that afternoon, according to the first statement from Reuters.

“He told me he had talked to a friend of his,” Harris said. “My broker said this friend had told him that an article would be published about Wirecard.”

In his statement, Harris said he did not act on the information. Wirecard, however, argued that market talks about a negative article before publication were evidence that investors were trading insider information, and possibly in collaboration with journalists. At the time, the FT denied this, characterizing Wirecard’s claims as a “smoke screen.”

Reuters was unable to contact Harris or his attorneys for comment.

Harris was sentenced to two years in prison in February 2017 for money laundering for drug dealers who ran a motorbike delivery service in London and Essex, according to Britain’s National Crime Agency.

A spokeswoman for Munich state prosecutors said Harris’s statement corroborated Wirecard’s claims that she had been unfairly targeted by speculators.

“The affidavit was used by Wirecard legal representatives to substantiate the legal complaint,” she added.

In February this year, the state prosecutor told the parliamentary inquiry that he did not speak to Harris, without giving details.

Munich prosecutors dropped the investigation into the journalists last year, concluding that there was no evidence of any co-operation with investors, while no action has yet been taken against some of the short vendors investigated.

‘INFORMATION SHUM TC CONCRETE

Documents viewed by Reuters include correspondence from executives and officials from Wirecard, prosecutors and financial regulator BaFin provided to lawmakers.

The prosecutors ‘office emailed Harris’ statement to BaFin on February 15, 2019, a Friday, documents show, and the following Monday BaFin announced the first ban on the brief sale of a single stock in German history.

The BaFin ban was a watershed in the saga, according to lawmakers who have said it implicitly imposed on the company’s credibility, while deterring investors who suspected it.

A BaFin spokeswoman said witness Harris’ statement played “no role” in stopping the short sale, but that he entered into his examination of market manipulation.

However Sebastian Kimmer, a BaFin staff member who corresponded with Munich prosecutors, testified before lawmakers in February this year that Harris’ statement provided “very concrete information” supporting Wirecard’s complaint.

Kimmer said the information from prosecutors was considered serious and credible by the regulator. He added that Harris’ statement, along with the wirecard allegations transmitted by prosecutors, escalated to his superiors.

No details about Harris’ statement have been made public.

Munich prosecutors have previously defended their role, saying they acted impartially in BaFin’s announcement of Wirecard fears that it would be targeted by short vendors.

Felix Hufeld, the then president of BaFin but who has since resigned following the scandal, had defended the short sale ban as a means of maintaining confidence in Germany’s stock market.

But three lawmakers in the parliamentary inquiry said the actions of prosecutors and BaFin in February 2019 showed their willingness to rely on Wirecard against critics, even in the face of what they characterized as soft evidence.

Florian Toncar, one of the lawmakers, said Munich prosecutors had shown a tendency to take a “one-sided view on the Wirecard case”.

“They kept the signed draft of a vague testimony … as a credible story,” he added.

