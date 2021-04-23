No way to stop long-distance passport holders, visitors traveling from India due to rising COVID-19 cases

By Gurdip Singh

Singapore, April 23 (PTI) All long-distance transit holders and short-term visitors who have traveled to India within the last 14 days will not be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore from April 24, as the city state had “raised” alarm ” against COVID-19, according to a media report.

The decision will also affect people who have prior approval to enter Singapore, Education Minister Lawrence Wong, co-chair of the multi-ministerial task force dealing with the pandemic, said on Thursday.

In addition, people who have recently traveled to India and have not completed their notice of 14 days stay at home (SHN) until 11.59pm on Thursday will need to complete their additional SHN seven- daily in a dedicated facility rather than in their places of residence

This group will undergo three polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for the virus: when they arrive, on the 14th day of their SHN and before the end of their SHN.

Many of the newcomers from India work in the construction, marine and processing sectors and live in dormitories.

We know this big move will have an impact on our construction, marine and process sectors. And many SMEs and local contractors will be badly affected, “he told a news conference Thursday.

The government will look into providing additional support measures to help these companies, Channel News Asia reported, citing the Minister.

There is no evidence that recent cases at Westlite Woodlands Dormitory are linked to a new strain from India, Wong said.

Explaining why Singapore has tightened its border measures, Wong said the situation in India has worsened since the beginning of the week.

He added that the SHN period is not “100 percent infallible”, noting that any outflow among newly arrived Indian workers could introduce new strains into dormitories and result in new groups.

India reported 314,835 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the world’s largest increase in one day. The country has recorded 16 million cases and 184,657 deaths so far. A new “dual-mutant” variant has also appeared in India and is thought to be fueling the country’s second wave.

The Singapore Ministry of Health also confirmed on Thursday that 17 recovered workers at the Westlite Woodlands dormitory for foreign workers were found to have COVID-19, although there is no evidence that these cases were linked to India or the new viral strain that has appeared there.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, who along with Wong co-chairs the multi-ministerial task force dealing with the pandemic, said, “Singapore is on increased alert against coronavirus, given the growing number of cases and variants of viruses in worldwide. ”

The situation could escalate quickly, calling for tightening measures in Singapore, he added at a virtual press conference.

Viral variants – including those first discovered in South Africa and Brazil – have been found in 342 imported cases, said the director of medical services at the Ministry of Health, Associate Professor Kenneth Mak. All cases were isolated upon arrival and no spread to the community was detected.

He warned that this number could increase over time as more COVID-19 cases are detected and more testing is done.

Gan urged Singaporeans to continue to be socially responsible and to adhere to safe management measures.

That goes for those who have already been vaccinated, he said. “The recent storm of issues has reminded us that we can not take our care away.”

“We are facing an invisible and very formidable enemy,” The Straits Times quoted Minister Wong as saying.

He added that the wave of new tensions discovered in other countries is a worrying development.

“Maybe after this round of vaccinations, we may have to move on to other rounds of vaccinations,” he said.

“Even beyond this year, because we will have to deal not only with the virus today, but with potentially new types of virus that could be more contagious and virulent,” he said.

Singapore has detected 342 imported cases with variants B117, B1351 and P1, P2 and P3, said Assoc Prof Mak.

Variants P1, P2 and P3 are also known as variants B11281, B11282 and B11283, respectively.

B1525 and B1617 virus strains have also been detected among cases imported into Singapore, he added.

All of these cases have already been placed in the home stay notice or have been isolated upon arrival in Singapore and we have not detected any further community outbreaks of any of these other variants of interest.

In a separate statement Thursday, the Ministry of Health said Singapore has seen 46 imported cases of variant B1617, or the double mutation variant of the virus from India. There were also five imported cases of the B1525 variant.

Answering questions about the new variants, Assoc Prof Mak said there is evidence in the show that some of the variants may have an increased risk of progress.

But still at the same time, for many other variants, this has not been seen. Adding that data on the dual mutation variant originating in India are still on display, Assoc Prof Mak said Singapore is closely monitoring the situation to see if this would be a concern especially for us travelers coming to Singapore and the risk of imported cases. PTI GS AMS AKJ AMS

