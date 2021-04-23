as the dragon-killer became the patron saint of England





St. George’s Day is here, offering us all a chance to raise English flags, to celebrate the heritage of our country and in honor of the patron saint of England. While St. Patrick’s Day, St. David’s Day and St. Andrew’s Day all celebrated with patriotic community events, St. George’s Day has become less important over time and has left the nation somewhat confused as to how to recognize it. the day. But who was the legendary figure and why is he the patron saint of the nation? From the story behind the dragon killer, to the global celebrations, here is everything you need to know about St. George’s Day. When is St. George’s Day 2021? St. George’s Day, the patron saint of England, falls every year on April 23 (today). Known every year on the anniversary of St. George’s death, the day was formerly a national holiday and was once celebrated as widely as Christmas. Since the 18th century, after England and Scotland were united in 1707, celebrations have diminished, although some public parades and activities continue to be held each year. However, some of this year’s accelerations will not be able to continue in their usual form due to Covid-19 restrictions. Who was St. George? Despite being adopted as the patron saint of England, St. George was not actually English, and most likely never trespassed in the country. Born around 280 AD, in what is now known as Cappadocia, Turkey, St. George was a Christian martyr and became a soldier in the Roman army, later advancing to the role of a personal bodyguard for Emperor Diocletian. The emperor was one of the leaders of the Great Persecution of Christians, where churches were destroyed, the scriptures burned, and followers of the religion barred from entering the army and gathering for worship. His personal bodyguard, St. George, protested against the persecution and remained committed to his Christian faith, facing imprisonment and torture. He was later beheaded in Palestine on April 23, AD 303. His head was sent and preserved in the church dedicated to him in Rome, and the rest of his body was buried in Lod, Israel. His strength, courage, and loyalty to his faith quickly spread to Europe, and even inspired his wife, who apparently became a Christian, and also faced execution. Fighting a dragon and rescuing a princess As well as his army background and devotion to his faith, St. George is famous for fighting a dragon, which usually symbolized the Devil during the Middle Ages. Legend has it that St. George fought a dragon and rescued a princess in the town of Silene – although this is most likely a myth. According to legend, the only well in Silenewas was guarded by a dragon and every day, the inhabitants had to make human sacrifices in order to enter the water. A princess was the next person to be sacrificed and on the day she was to be killed, St. George bravely fought the dragon to save him. After St. George successfully killed the dragon, finally the people of Silen were given free entry to the well, and as a token of gratitude, they turned to Christianity.

