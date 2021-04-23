Why would a new Mori health authority work when key systems are not working?

A Mori Health Authority would mitigate a perfect storm of racism and inequality in the current health system, but it could also create a rift for one of its largest taonga Mori health care personnel.

Health experts have talked about why the proposed authority will work, saying it will eradicate the racism inherent in the current approach and allow Mori people to be treated in a familiar culture, by familiar faces.

Health Minister Andrew Little has announced that the Government will set up an independent body, which would not only be a policy seminar and monitor Mori’s health progress, but would have the money to buy Mori services.

It was part of reforms that are expected to take three years to complete. The government would make appointments to positions from the beginning of 2022, and if necessary legislate for changes by April 2022.

ROBERT KUCHIN / Sende Health Minister Andrew Little announcing a major health sector reform in the Bee Banks Hall in Parliament.

Mori health professor at Auckland University of Technology Dr Denise Wilson backed the authority and said the inequality problems Mori faces in the current system were well documented.

And we know about the racism they encounter when entering services. So all of those things make a perfect storm to make it difficult to get the right services at the right time in the right way.

Wilson said Mori workforce growth had been a priority for years within the current system, but we do not see any significant increase in Mori percentage in all of our health professions.

The new authority would help strengthen Mori’s workforce, which was essential to improving Mori’s health. We know that when people have someone with a similar cultural background, the results are better.

Kevin Stent National health spokeswoman Dr Shane Reti says a dual system would not work. (file)

U.S. health spokesman Dr Shane Reti said setting up the authority would be extremely expensive, but the government did not provide any specifics on costs.

Reti said that money, possibly in the hundreds of millions, would go to certain bills, management and payment consultants not in the groin, knees, cataracts and hands.

He fully supported Mori-for-Mori approaches but the dual system would create problems, such as competition for the limited resources of Mori health workers, he said.

Competition between agencies would increase costs for that workforce as well as the overall workforce, and inevitably the main health authority, the big gorilla in the room, would win the war.

ROBERT KUCHIN / Sende Associate Minister of Health Peeni Henare (health Mori) in announcing health reforms.

He acknowledged the indisputable nature of inequalities, especially for Mori, but a special authority was not the mechanism to address them.

Associate Health Minister (health Mori) Peeni Henare was unavailable to speak about the specifics and respond to criticism, due to illness.

Senior University of Auckland lecturer Dr Mataroria Lyndon said the changes, including replacing all county health boards with a single unit, would actually soften workforce management.

At the moment with 20 different DHBs, they do not necessarily come together in the way of resource allocation, so if anything I think there could be better planning and workforce improvements.

THE WORLD Tamihere says new Mori health authority should have budget control.

He noted that Mori health providers also provided services to non-Mori. People like Te Hiku Hauora, Far North Mori health provider, had 16,000 Mori and non-Mori people in his books, he said.

This is a necessary change and I think there is an opportunity to ensure better health outcomes through having a Mori Health Authority.

Dr Maxine Ronald, chairwoman of the Royal Australian College of Surgeons Home Health Committee, said the problem was the current system itself.

There were many Mori with considerable expertise and work experience in the health system, she said, but they were unable to achieve justice for their Mori patients.

This is because they are still accountable to a system which was not created in true partnership with whenua tangata.

She supported authority, but as long as Mori had real autonomy and self-determination within the dual system.

Community researcher Dr Kiri Edge said there was a vast body of research and researchers in the health field kaupapa Mori.

However, she said the use of those approaches was often compromised in a system that has a traditional, conventional way of working. Creating a Mori entity could transform it, she said.

I certainly would not like to say that [current] the system is deliberately racist. But I think when you look at it in a simpler sense, you see things like unconscious prejudice, prejudice and that kind of thing, and … I think we can also see that this has consequences up to strategy levels .