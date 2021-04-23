S.Korea expands public access to virus self-test equipment between waves





A man undergoes coronavirus disease test (COVID-19) at a testing site which is temporarily located at City Hall Plaza in Seoul, South Korea December 18, 2020. REUTERS / Heo Ran

South Korea gave conditional approval Friday that will allow the public to use two sets of coronavirus self-testing for the first time, as a rise in infections has rekindled calls to boost testing. The decision comes as South Korea faces a nationwide rise in group infections, urging authorities to push for stricter enforcement of distancing rules to avoid a fourth wave of the pandemic. The makers of the kits, SD Biosensor Inc. and Humasis Co Ltd (205470.KQ), were given three months to provide further clinical trial data on self-testing as a condition of approval, the drug safety ministry said in a statement. . Although the products have been available in European countries since last year, South Korea had limited their use to medical specialists only. Packages can deliver results within 15 minutes, but with an accuracy of 90%, the ministry added, versus 98% proven for industry standard PCR tests and rapid tests administered by specialists. “Despite the changes in accuracy, there is a need to use the complete ones as an additional tool,” caretaker Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki told a daily meeting on virus-fighting efforts. “If PCR tests provide microscopic examinations with almost 100% accuracy, self-test kits can be compared to results done with the naked eye.” Health authorities have warned that kits have a greater chance of false negatives if treated by non-professionals, as a high viral load on the nasal passages is often essential for a reliable result. But officials have expressed positive views in recent weeks about allowing limited use amid fears of a possible fourth wave. Some local government chiefs have sought their use in homes, restaurants, shops and places of worship as a quick and easy way to detect potential infections. Read more On Thursday, 797 new infections reported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency were the highest since Jan. 7, when the third wave began to subside as the daily figure reached 1,200 at the end of December. The nationwide number stands at 117,458 infections, with 1,811 deaths. (Global Vaccination Tracker: https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/vaccination-rollout-and-access/) Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

