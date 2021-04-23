Death by zoom: Indonesia hit by Covid-19 orders death sentences online

Indonesia has sentenced many inmates to death over Zoom and other video apps during the pandemic in what critics say is an “inhumane” insult to those facing the firing squad.

The Southeast Asian nation turned to virtual court hearings as Covid-19 restrictions closed most personal trials, including murder and drug trafficking cases, which could carry the death penalty.

Since the beginning of last year, nearly 100 prisoners have been sentenced to death in Indonesia by judges they could only see on a television monitor, according to Amnesty International.

The Muslim-majority nation has some of the world’s toughest drug laws and Indonesian and foreign traffickers have been executed, including the organizers of Australia’s Bali Nine heroin gang.

This month, 13 members of a traffic ring, including three Iranians and a Pakistani, learned through video that they would be shot for smuggling 400 kilograms (880 pounds) of methamphetamine to Indonesia.

And on Wednesday a court in Jakarta sentenced six Islamic militants to death using a video app on their role in a 2018 prison riot that left five members of the counter-terrorism squad in Indonesia dead.

“Virtual hearings degrade the rights of defendants facing the death penalty – it is about someone’s life and death,” said Usman Hamid, director of Amnesty International Indonesia.

“The death penalty has always been a cruel punishment. But this online trend adds injustice and inhumanity,” he added.

‘Clear disadvantage’

Indonesia has continued with virtual hearings even as the number of executions and death sentences fell globally last year, with Covid-19 interrupting many criminal proceedings, Amnesty said in its annual capital punishment report this week.

Virtual hearings leave defendants unable to fully participate in cases that are sometimes interrupted in countries with poor internet connections, including Indonesia, critics say.

“Virtual platforms … can expose defendants to significant violations of their right to a fair trial and undermine the quality of protection,” the NGO Harm Reduction International said in a recent report on the death penalty drugs.

Lawyers have complained that they are unable to consult with clients due to the limitations of the virus.

And the families of the accused were sometimes barred from entering hearings that would normally be open to the public.

“These virtual hearings present a clear disadvantage for the defendants,” said Indonesian lawyer Dedi Setiadi.

Setiadi, who defended several men sentenced to death in the methamphetamine case this month, said he would appeal their case on the grounds that the virtual hearings were unfair.

Defendants’ relatives were not given full access, the lawyer said.

Death penalty cases are often reduced to long prison terms in Indonesia, and a personal trial may have resulted in a less harsh decision, according to Setiadi, who described his clients as low-level players in the smuggling ring.

“The decision could have been different if the judges had talked directly to the defendants and seen their statements,” he said.

“A Magnification hearing is less personal.”

‘The heaviest possible sentence’

Indonesia’s Supreme Court, which ordered online hearings during the pandemic, did not respond to requests for comment.

But the country’s judicial commission told AFP it has asked the high court to consider returning to personal trials for serious offenses, including capital cases.

Indonesia seems to be a warning in holding virtual trials in death penalty cases, although credible data may be difficult to find in some nations imposing executions.

Neighboring Singapore, which executes convicted murderers and drug traffickers, has sentenced at least one person to be hanged through video since the global health crisis began.

There are nearly 500 people, including many foreigners, awaiting execution in Indonesia, where convicted prisoners march in a jungle clearing, tied to a stake and shot.

Indonesia has not carried out executions for several years. But its courts have continued to sentence defendants to death in support of strong public support for the final sentence – support that may have been supported by the pandemic.

“Lawyers think that these criminals are continuing to commit crimes even during a time of crisis when everyone is suffering,” said Hamid of Amnesty.

“So they should be given the most severe punishment possible.”