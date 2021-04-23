



An Indonesian naval vessel discovered an object with “strong magnetic resonance” at a depth of 50 to 100 meters (164 to 328 meters), said Major General Achmad Riad, head of the army’s central intelligence unit, during a press conference on Friday

The Indonesian Navy expects their warship, the Riguel, to arrive in the search area Friday morning local time, Riyadh added. Riguel is equipped with a high-tech sonar, which uses sound waves to locate objects, and the Navy hopes to be able to find KRI Nanggala-402, a German-made submarine that lost contact during a military exercise in the Bali Strait early Wednesday morning, local time.

Australia, Singapore and the United States are sending support in the search for the missing submarine, with Australia announcing on Friday in a press release that it is sending two ships to the site.

“HMA ships Ballarat and Sirius, both currently at sea in separate regional locations, are making the best speed for the search area,” the Australian Department of Defense said in a press release on Friday.

Adm Adm. Mark Hammond, of the Australian task force, added that his thoughts were with the KRI Nanggala submarines, their families and the Indonesian people. “As always, we are ready to help our sailors in the Indonesian Navy,” he said. The United States is sending planes to help search for the missing Indonesian submarine, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby wrote on Thursday. “We are very saddened by the news of Indonesia ‘s lost submarine and our thoughts are with the Indonesian sailors and their families,” he said. Kirby also said Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin would speak with his Indonesian counterpart Friday morning to discuss what else the US could help. Hopes fade Adm. Yudo Margono, chief of staff of the Indonesian Navy, said the submarine has enough oxygen for 72 hours, which means it will lasts until Saturday Answering questions about the condition of the submarine before taking part in the war simulation, Margono said the KRI Nanggala-402 and all of its crew are well prepared. It was last anchored for maintenance in 2020 in Surabaya, a port city on the island of Java, he said. The military suspects a first oil spill at the air surveillance near the dive site on Wednesday came from the craft. Margono said the Navy also found an object at a depth of 50 to 100 meters (approximately 164 to 28 meters) that was magnetic, meaning it was likely coming from the submarine. Margono said there are two possibilities to explain the spill of contaminated oil on the surface: the submarine reservoir could have leaked because it was sinking too deep, or the submarine leaked on board in an attempt to rise to the surface. Indonesian Navy Spokesman Adm. First Julius Widjojono said the submarine has the ability to dive up to 500 meters (approximately 1,640 meters) below sea level, but authorities estimate that it went 100 meters to 200 meters deeper than that.

