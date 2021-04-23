Google Doodle celebrates the font “





In honor of “Spanish Language Day” of the United Nations on April 23, Google is celebrating the letter “” or “EE“ In 2010, the United Nations designated 6 holidays to celebrate each of the organization’s official working languages, including Spanish Language Day. Although originally scheduled for October 12, Spanish Language Day is now held on April 23 of each year in honor of Miguel de Cervantes, who is widely regarded as the greatest writer in the Spanish language. In honor of Spanish Language Day, Google is focusing on a special letter, which is used in no less than 17,700 words in Spanish alone. Although used in many other languages ​​around the world including Asturian, Basque, Filipino, Galician and Guarani, the letter has become culturally synonymous with Spanish. So how did this letter come about? Before the invention of the printing press, scribes often invented shorthand ways to write specific words or combinations of letters, to make copying work faster, and to use less space. Tilde (~) or virgulilla seen at the top of the letter was already commonly used as a symbol of letters removed from a word. Around the 12th century, scribes who copied Latin manuscripts decided that double letters in any given word could be written as a single letter with a tilde above it. The abbreviation double in many Latin words leads to the unique evolution of some words from Latin to Spanish, with the most commonly mentioned example being Latin “year“Becoming”to” in Spanish. Over time, many languages ​​moved away from adding the two-letter tilde, but uniquely Spanish retained the tilde to indicate sound “hundor palatal”. This use continued unofficially for many years before it became official in 1803 when the letter was introduced into the dictionary of the Royal Spanish Academy. Today’s Google Doodle created by Invited artist in Portugal, Min obviously contains a lot wide paper, surrounded by geometric shapes, in colors inspired by the flags of Spanish-speaking countries. Above it Doodle Blog, Google also shared some alternative design drafts. More Google Doodle: FTC: We use automatically linked links to revenue. More Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

