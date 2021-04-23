Pilgrims returning from Pak attacked the Covid testing team: Amritsar civil surgeon





Amritsar Civil Surgeon Charanjit Singh said on Thursday that some Sikh pilgrims returning from Pakistan after celebrating Baiskahi attacked the health department team which was present at the Attari-Wagah border to collect their samples for Covid testing. According to SDM Anniyat Gupta, 99 Sikh pilgrims tested positive for Covid-19 as they entered India through the Wagah border on Thursday. However, the civilian surgeon said about 200 tested positive before the alleged attack took place. A total of 818 pilgrims had gone to Pakistan as part of a Sik Jatha to celebrate Baiskahi. Jatha visited various gurdwaras all over Pakistan before returning to India. All pilgrims were supposed to be tested for Covid-19 upon re-entry into India. The alleged attack on health officials has prompted all pilgrims who tested positive to go home on their own. A female doctor said the incident happened when the shift was changing and a new team was putting on PPE kits to collect samples. Some pilgrims started saying that we were doing drama. They accused us of producing false Covid results. As I tried to intervene and ask the fans to calm down, I ran my hand and my PPE device tore. “Abusive language was used against us.” A female data operator said: “Some fans claimed we were playing games. There was no security for us. We will not work until security is ensured. ” “I have received complaints from doctors and health personnel. They were attacked and several record letters for Covid patients were also torn. About 600 tests were performed before the attack and 200 were positive. We have filed a complaint with DC and the police, ”said Civil Surgeon Charanjit Singh. The district administration said it would be the responsibility of pilgrims who had tested positive to go to their homes and be isolated. Shiromani Committee Chairman Gurudwara Parbhandak Bibi Jagir Kaur said all the pilgrims were asymptomatic. Pilgrims who have tested positive should follow the instructions of the health department, she added. “We assume that citizens are responsible and they will isolate themselves,” SDM Anniyat Gupta said. If the district administration were to arrange transportation for the positive pilgrims, she said, “They can come to us when we need any help.” Regarding the possibility of asymptomatic pilgrims taking bus, train or taxi to get home, she said, “it is the responsibility of citizens to follow the Covid-19 guidelines”. An Amritsar district administration official said all asymptomatic pilgrims would be isolated at home. Pilgrims who have tested negative will also be quarantined in their homes. Previously, some Sik fans had visas could not go to Pakistan as they were tested positive for Covid-19. Sik Jatha of 818 pilgrims left for Pakistan on April 12 to celebrate Khalsa Sajna Diwas and Baisakhi in Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib, Hasan Abdal. This was the first time after the Covid eruption that Sikh Jatha visited various gurudwara in Pakistan and was not limited to one city.

