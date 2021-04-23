



At 7 a.m. this morning (April 23, 2021), members of the Extinction Rebellion climate change action group unloaded a large pile of fake coal outside the Lloyds building in London, protesting the role of markets in securing and investing in industry. of fossil fuels. Members of the Disappearance Rebellion used a pickup truck to dump black rubble designed to look like coal outside Lloyds main entrance on Lime Street. The group set up security barriers around the area before placing banners between the fake coal, using slogans such as stop Adani, we are dead canaries and do not secure the West Cumbria coal mine. Members also held banners reading climate criminals, fossil fuels = death and providing fossil fuels = ensuring climate change. The action, which aims to highlight Lloyds involvement in projects such as tar sands and coal mining, including the Adani Carmichael mega coal mine in Australia, forms part of the Insurance Rebellion, this is a network of groups, including The Extinction Rebellion, which took shape in April this year. Today marks the first group protest. The Insurance Rebellion wants to stop climate and ecological degradation by ending the insurance of fossil fuel projects and companies. The initial focus of the groups is Lloyds, who said it offers about 40% of energy security worldwide. The Rebellion of Extinction also noted Lloyds’s London investment in fossil fuel companies. She said that although Lloyds appears to have a coal exclusion policy for its investments, this only applies to its Central Fund, which accounts for only 3% of its entire investment portfolio. The group believes Lloyds has helped secure some of the most polluting fossil fuels, potential tar sands and shale gas even when many other insurers have refused. Harriet, a spokeswoman for Insurance Rebellion, said: Every day that Lloyds continues to provide fossil fuel projects, we go one step closer to climate sharing. Fossil fuel companies are destroying our planet, causing millions of homes to be flooded, burned to the ground in fires, and recovered from rising sea levels. We need to stop fossil fuels now before the climate emergency worsens. Fossil fuel companies cannot function without insurance, so let’s stop insuring them. Australia’s Deadly Project To date, a number of insurers have confirmed that they will not sign the Adanis Carmichael coal mine moving forward. This includes Tokyo Marine Kiln (TMK), Liberty Mutual, AXA XL, Aspen Re and Apollo. Brit committed not to update relevant policies on Mars. Lloyds of Londons current broad market policy allows its members to continue securing existing coal projects until 2030. Carmichael is a thermal coal mine under construction in the Galilee Basin in Central Queensland. The project was put forward in June 2019 and construction began later that year. It is run by the Indian multinational organization Adani Group. Hayley Sestokas, an organizer with Frontline Action on Coal in Australia, said: Adani is building her mine on stolen land. The Wangan and Jagalingou people have said no to Adan four times. Australia is already the world’s largest exporter of coal. If the Galilee Basin opens, it will double our output at a time when the world desperately needs to move away from coal to curb the escaped climate change. This is why people from all over Australia are putting their troops in line to resist the construction of this mine. Lloyds must stop securing this deadly project. It’s great to see people take action in London today. Security Times contacted Lloyds for comment.

