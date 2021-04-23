Covid-19 Live Updates: New US Cases Score Higher





By Adam Martin The recently reported Covid-19 cases in the US rose slightly from the day before, but maintained their downward trend. The United States reported more than 66,000 new cases as of Thursday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and published Friday morning Eastern time. This number can be updated later in the morning. It was higher than 62,857 reported the day before, but lower than 74,289 reported a week earlier, bringing the country total to nearly 31.93 million. Deaths also rose from the day before, with the U.S. initially reporting 919 for Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins data. This was higher than 842 reported the day before and 908 reported a week ago. The national death toll is now more than 570,000. The seven-day moving average of daily reported cases, which mitigates data irregularities, was 62,962 for Wednesday, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Johns Hopkins data. The 14-day average was 67,122. When the seven-day average is lower than the 14-day average, as it has been since Saturday, this indicates that cases are falling. Deaths also increased in decline, but the difference between the seven-day average and the 14-day average narrowed. The seven-day average was 704 as of Wednesday, and the 14-day average was 718. This difference was the lowest since deaths began to fall on April 14, and Wednesday was the first day since the difference was highest. less than 100. The average seven-day number of daily vaccines administered fell slightly to 2.9 million from three million the day before, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With nearly 27% of the U.S. population fully vaccinated, the country is on track to reach 75% vaccination by July 15, the data show. The U.S. Department of State has added more than 100 countries to its Level Four: Do Not Travel advisory list, citing unprecedented risks posed by the Covid-19 pandemic as cases rise again globally. New add-ons include Canada, Israel, Germany, Mexico, France, India and the UK, among others. Meanwhile, Los Angeles County, which had one of the highest infection rates at the beginning of the year, now has one of the 10 most populous counties per capita. Researchers are studying the possible reasons for one of the biggest pandemic turns, which has occurred despite vaccination rates lower than the national average. Their theories include high immunity caused by previous spikes and a common variant in California that can keep away more infectious strains. Worldwide, nearly 144.8 million cases have been reported, according to Johns Hopkins, and more than 3.07 million people have died. Corrections and amplifications Deaths from Covid-19 in the U.S. on Thursday have risen from a week ago. An earlier version of this post mistakenly said they were down.

