Find out what drives the global economy and what it means for policymakers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Register here

Lawrence Wong was named Singapore’s next finance minister in a cabinet shuffle On Friday, increasing its importance as the city-state relaunches its leadership transition plan.

The appointment of Wong, 48, comes after the surprise announcement by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat about two weeks ago that he is leaving as the successor to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong within the People’s Action Party, which has led the country since independence. This forced changes in the long telegraph transition, leaving the party looking for a successor among its youngest leaders ahead of the next elections expected in 2025.

Since the founding of his father Lee Kuan Yew ousted power about three decades ago, Singaporean politics has been so choreographic and predictable that they are often ridiculed as deaf. Analysts have said they expect Singapore to remain politically stable amid the transition.

“The prime minister does not want to demonstrate disruption in the structure of political power,” said Bilveer Singh, associate professor in the political science department at Singapore National University. With pandemic and economic challenges, “I do not think he wants to aggravate the situation, so within the borders this is more continuity than change.”

Although no clear descendants of Lee were identified on Friday, the selection of the finance minister could be a signal of which of the party’s “fourth generation” leaders could ultimately be positioned for the top post. Heng was appointed chief financial officer in 2015 and added the role of deputy prime minister in his portfolio in 2019. Lee himself was also previously finance minister, though his predecessor Goh Chok Tong did not hold that role.

“In terms of the importance of the post in government, of course being a full finance minister from being the second finance minister is a promotion for Wong,” said Gillian Koh, deputy director of research at the Institute for Policy Studies at Singapore. “It reinforces the notion that he is a serious candidate as Lee’s successor.”

Covid leadership

Wong has seen his profile rise as co-chair of the government task force to fight Covid-19, a position he will continue to hold. His role as second finance minister also provided a smooth path to the ministry’s senior work.

“Lawrence has been assisting Swee Keat as Second Minister since 2016, so he has the experience and is a natural fit for the job,” Prime Minister Lee told a news conference Friday.

Known for his senseless talk, Wong played a critical role in helping bring the pandemic under control in Singapore, with measures such as mandatory masking and strict social gathering rules.

Prior to his appointment as education minister after last year’s election, he also oversaw a property sector closely monitored as national development minister. Wong began his career as a civil servant, later serving as chief executive of Energy Market Authority and as Lee’s Chief Private Secretary.

What Bloomberg Economics says … “Singapore Cabinet shuffle does not affect our perspective on the economy. The nearest deadline, we still expect the city-state to lead the growing region this year. For a longer time, we still expect the government to spend with discipline and looking at future needs and structural constraints. “ – Tamara Henderson, Asian economist

Local markets barely gave a budget after Friday’s announcement, a reaction similar to Heng’s announcement earlier this month that he was stepping down.

The Singapore dollar changed slightly, rising 0.2% to 1.3274 per US dollar. The Straits Times index index compared previous losses to trade slightly changed.

Wong’s appointment “should not have too much impact on financial markets,” said Selena Ling, head of Treasury research and strategy at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore. “He is already the second finance minister.”

Here are other cabinet changes, with appointments taking effect on May 15, according to a statement:

Gan Kim Yong will be the minister of trade and industry

Ong Ye Kung will be the health minister

S. Iswaran will be the Minister of Transport

Chan Chun Sing will be the minister of education

Josephine Teo will be the Minister of Communications and Information and will continue as the second Minister of Interior

Tan See Leng will be the labor minister

(Updates with analyst comments in the fourth and sixth paragraphs)