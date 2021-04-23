The University of Plymouth is ranked the best in the world for marine research

The University of Plymouth has been named as one of the top 25 global institutions in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2021 and number one for its marine research.

The rankings are the only global performance charts that universities value against the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In his first appearance on the charts, University of Plymouth is ranked 23rd out of more than 1,100 universities, strengthening its reputation for researching and teaching world-leading sustainability and award-winning.

He also achieved considerable worldwide success in a number of individual charts related to specific SDGs, including topping the list in the Underwater Life category ahead of 378 other institutions.

It recognizes the quality of marine research and teaching of universities as well as its efforts to reduce the impact of campus activities on the marine environment and acknowledges its long-standing partnerships with industry and academia.

Universities working in this field have resulted in a number of national and international awards, in particular two queens anniversary awards for higher and further education, presented in 2012 and 2020.

Its researchers were the first to discover microplastics and discover their global distribution, and significantly improved the way extreme coastal events were predicted and their impact on coastal communities.

They were also the first to study the ecological effects of ocean acidification and warming and now lead the UK’s offshore renewable energy agenda.

Representing 3,000 staff, researchers and students, the Maritime Institute is the first and largest such institute in the UK and provides an external portal for a group of the world’s leading experts and the latest environments, enabling an understanding of the relationship between the way we live, the seas and the development of sustainable politics.

Professor Richard Thompson, director of the Marine Institute universities, said: “Our research is essential to help us understand the marine environment and the best way to address the challenges it currently faces.

This includes everything from understanding the effects of our climate change to discovering the impact of plastics on marine life and highlighting the need for a greater understanding of the deep seas.

Critically, our work also focuses on identifying solutions to help preserve our oceans for the future and inspire the next generation of marine scientists and stewards.

The university was also ranked ninth worldwide for its efforts to support SDGs through collaboration with other countries, promoting best practices, and publishing data.

She was ranked 19th in the world for her research on hunger, her lessons on food sustainability and her commitment to treating food waste and addressing hunger among students and communities.

And it was in the top 50 in the world for its work on affordable and clean energy and sustainable cities and communities.

Professor Judith Petts, Vice Chancellor and Chief Executive Officer of the University of Plymouth, is one of four sector leaders chairing a Climate Commission for Leaders of Higher and Further Education in the UK. She said: This is an extraordinary achievement and a resounding support of our excellence in all aspects of sustainability.





At a time when climate change is at the forefront of people’s minds, especially with the UK hosting the G7 and COP26 Summit in 2021, this global endorsement will support our efforts to ensure that our work and knowledge continue to have influence and influence.

This ranking celebrates decades of building on our core strengths, investing in research teams and facilities and, in particular, it strengthens our leadership in all maritime affairs and rightly positions us at the global vanguard of this field.

He acknowledges our long-standing partnership with industry and academia, and our old commitment to using our sustainability practices to inspire change locally, regionally, and internationally.

The Times Higher Education Impact Ranking uses calibrated indicators to provide comprehensive and balanced comparisons across four broad areas: research, administration, leadership, and teaching.

Universities can submit data for as many as 17 SDGs as they are able to, and any university providing data for SDG 17 and at least three others is included in the overall ranking.