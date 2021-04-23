International
Pakistani Islamists are pushing for the expulsion of the French ambassador
KARACHI – Protests unconvincing by the Islamic political party Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan, or TLP, could lead to the expulsion of the French ambassador from Pakistan if a parliamentary resolution demanded by the militants is passed. Such a move could threaten foreign investment and economic recovery in the South Asian country.
A session of the National Assembly was convened on Tuesday to vote on the expulsion of the French ambassador. The hearing was postponed to Friday, as the opposition asked for time to study the resolution and add it.
The problem began in September last year, when the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo published cartoons of Muhammad that many Muslims consider blasphemous. French President Emmanuel Macron backed Charlie Hebdo in the name of freedom of expression, while the cartoons drew harsh criticism in the Islamic world.
The TLP responded in November with a large protest, taking over the Faizabad exchange, a central junction in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad. The militants ended their demonstration after the government agreed to submit a resolution to parliament by April demanding that the French ambassador be expelled.
To pressure the government to deliver on its promise, the TLP launched another series of demonstrations on April 12, blocking major roads in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, bringing life to a standstill in Pakistan’s major cities. The government retaliated by banning the TLP, declaring it a terrorist organization, and arresting its leader, Saad Rizvi.
Indomitable, the militants continued their protests. A TLP mob abducted a dozen security officials from a post in Lahore on April 18. This time the government capitulated and agreed to release the group leader. The government also announced that it would submit a resolution to the National Assembly on the expulsion of the French ambassador.
France has advised its citizens to temporarily leave Pakistan following violent TLP protests.
Experts believe that if the Pakistani parliament passes the resolution and expels the ambassador, Pakistan’s relations with the European Union will be badly damaged.
A possible European sanction would be to remove Pakistan’s eligibility from the General Preference Scheme, which gives trade preferences for Pakistani exports to the EU. France is also home to the Financial Action Task Force, a global money laundering observer that has put Pakistan on the “gray” list. Sending the French ambassador home could hurt Pakistan’s attempt to remove him from the list.
Krzysztof Iwanek, head of the Asia Research Center at the University of War Studies in Warsaw, told Nikkei Asia that normally, the economic benefits of entering the Pakistani market seem to outweigh the political costs of a diplomatic crisis. However, he says that “does not mean there [will] be no reaction. “France has asked its citizens to leave Pakistan for now and has canceled the visas of many Pakistani nationals.”
Iwanek added that such moves could temporarily and indirectly slow down French business discussions with Pakistan. He said that if the issue escalates beyond deportation, the Paris reaction could also affect the economic field.
Pakistan’s economy is struggling, with the International Monetary Fund forecasting economic growth of 1.5% in 2021. Foreign direct investment is thought to be key to reviving the economy. But the expulsion of the ambassador of a large European country in response to the protests of Islamic militants will paint a Pakistan as anti-western. Analysts believe this will hamper foreign investment in the South Asian country.
Arif Rafic, President of Vizier Consulting a political risk adviser, told the Nikkei that the expulsion of the French ambassador would add another layer of risk to potential foreign investment in Pakistan: namely, that Western brands and citizens could be caught in the industry. “Pakistan ‘complex’ blasphemy ‘, referring to the practice of using blasphemy claims to target political opponents.
“If Islamabad is forced by local actors to impose further restrictions on speech and religious freedom, its GSP plus status with the European Union could be challenged. The loss of GSP plus privileges will severely damage Pakistan’s volume of exports to the EU.” which up to a large part of its total exports, “he said.
If the TLP succeeds in its attempt to oust the French ambassador, Pakistan’s credibility will suffer, leading to doubts about its ability to implement its writings when it comes to Islamists. According to experts, it could also affect Chinese interests in Pakistan if militants try to put pressure on China for alleged persecution of Muslim Uighurs in China’s Xinjiang Province.
Others, including Rafiq, believe that so far, Pakistani Islamists have been selective in their anger. “They generally focus on Western countries and, for various reasons, are silent when it comes to China.”
