World War I revelation changes how ABC reporter Alexander Darling sees Anzac Day

I have never mentioned AnzacDay in any significant way.

As a kid, I always looked forward to seeing Essendon and Collingwood at MCG, and I dreaded the spectacle of 100,000 people standing in silence.

But until this year I never fully appreciated why we get up early and stand so introspectively between our cities and towns.

Lieutenant Frederick Brooke Darling won a military cross for his work in capturing Pozieres, France. ( Supplied: Giselle Darling

I knew my great-grandfather Frederick Brooke Darling Fred, as he was known had been captain during World War I and had his leg swollen from a shell, but that was about it.

I was not very interested in knowing more: I never knew him he died 11 years before my father was born and the fight that claimed his limb ended 76 years before I was born.

An email two weeks ago from my first cousin, after it was removed, changed it.

“I disappeared down a rabbit hole this morning and found links to an extremely brave and unfortunate young man who died while helping our grandfather at the first aid station,” she wrote.

Anzac Day 2021 on ABC No matter where you are on Anzac Day this year, mark April 25 with us from your living room, at the end of your driveway, on your balcony or at your farm gate. Read more

The “rabbit hole” was Virtual War Memorial Australia (VWMA) Website, a site full of evidence and historical data that aims to unite the lives and personalities of the men and women who served in Australia’s armed conflicts.

My grandfather’s savior was Wilfred John Mann Hughes, a man from Glenelg serving in the Second Division Batteries Medium and Heavy trenches in Belgium in 1918 when German forces launched an attack.

War records show he was shot dead at the age of 22, trying to bring Fred to safety.

As a child, Alexander Darling eagerly awaited AnzacDay for the AFL show. A recent family discovery has enriched his understanding of the meaning of the day. ( Supplied: Sandy Darling

‘You can be wonderfully proud of him’

What I read next made me feel the closest I have ever felt to an ancestor: an aletter to Wilfred’s father written by Captain Darling while he was healing from his wounds in a London hospital, four weeks later.

“Dear Mr. Hughes, Without knowing you, it is quite difficult to really know what information you need to give about your son. I think I will risk it and show everything I know I had the misfortune to shatter my leg, and he with another man took me to the nearest Relief Post under the strong enemy fire. He escorted me down the light rail truck and was shot in the head by an automatic bullet as soon as we started. Death was absolutely immediate; he did not suffer at all I hope the above can give you an idea of ​​the things your son was made of. I want you to believe me when I say that your son ranks among the best of those who have made our army what it is. He was fearless in terms of duty and had a smile for all the misfortunes and strong blows. We at Battery respect and honor him as a man who did his duty fully and led an honest, just and clean life. No one can be more than that. You can be wonderfully proud of it. “You will know him for what he is and that is the main thing.”

My family and I were overwhelmed by Wilfred’s sacrifice that it is possible we are all alive today because of what he did, but also by our neighbor’s grace and sympathy for a grieving father.

It’s a great comfort to know the kind of man that was Fred.

Catharsis and the truth

I felt compelled to reach out and thank the Virtual War Memorial as a result of this experience.

The center is located in Adelaide and has been around for about seven years. It set out to coincide with the centennial of AnzacDay and more specifically the Battle of Amiens.

Chief executive Sharyn Roberts told me that there were now 655,000 military and women profiles on this site, and that discoveries like what my family had experienced in recent weeks was the main reason for the site.

“We have a major project underway at the moment to complete the database of persons: the names and details of the service on the individuals who served, from the Boer War to Afghanistan and the peacekeeping missions,” she said.

Sharyn Roberts hopes to more than double the number of stories about the Australian military and women on her website by the end of 2021. ( Supplied: Sharyn Roberts

“We hope to move from 655,000 homage profiles to about 1.6 million by the middle of the year.

“Last year we did an oral story onLaurie McEwen, a World War II veteran in Wallaroo, South Australia, “she said.

“He turned 100 in October and never talked about his war experiences. In the last two minutes of that interview, he showed how important it was to talk about it, so it became a peaceful thing for him.

“He passed away earlier this year.”

Ms. Roberts said VWMA now had five employees, 15 volunteers and thousands of citizen researchers contributing.

“A lot of the commemorative attention has been on those who did not return, rightly so, but since we have worked with veteran communities, there has been a lot of sadness about stories that are not captured,” she said.

“If we look at that shift to 1.6 million tribute profiles, that’s about 1.6 million stories to tell. It has to do with setting up those stories that would otherwise be unknown.”

New meanings

More than 8,000 Australian soldiers died in Gallipoli and twice as many were wounded during months of fighting by the Allies to test the strength of the Ottoman Empire from World War I.

After the discovery of Wilfred Hughes by my family, in addition to feeling solemn on April 25, I will now also feel grateful.

Grateful Wilfred, grateful Fred for honoring the man who saved him, grateful to live in a country barely affected by conflict compared to the rest of the world, and grateful to the dedicated people who dig up these stories.

Ms. Roberts thinks the memorial work will become more important as the world wars of the 20th century become more distant.

“When you look at aspects of history like conflict that have such a significant impact on values ​​and social economies, all of those things are well documented. What is not shown so much is the story of the participants, the people who were recorded,” she said.

“Our story is not complete without these stories, this is what pushes us every day.

“We can’t remember them if we don’t know them.”