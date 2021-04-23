Indonesia to restrict foreign travelers from India over the COVID-19 variant





Indonesia will ban the issuance of visas to foreigners who have been in India in the last 14 days to prevent the spread of various types of coronavirus, a government minister said on Friday. India is facing a health crisis, including the impact of a “double mutant” strain of COVID-19, with the country showing the world’s highest overnight rise on Fridays for a second day, crossing 330,000 infections. “Based on these observations, the government has decided to ban the issuance of visas to foreigners who have lived or visited India in the last 14 days,” Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto said on Friday. The brakes follow the arrival in Indonesia of a leased flight from Chennai with 129 people, 12 of whom had tested positive for COVID-19. Samples were taken for the genomic sequence, said Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin. “A lot of people are still entering Indonesia,” he said. “We have to be careful of those who come from South Asian countries.” Indonesians arriving from India will be allowed to enter, however, but must follow stricter health protocols and quarantine. Indonesia, the fourth most populous nation in the world, has one of the worst COVID-19 epidemics in Asia, with over 1.62 million cases and 44,000 deaths as of Thursday. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

