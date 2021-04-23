2 infections in the community and 1 dormitory resident among 39 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, Health News & Top Stories





SINGAPORE – There were 39 new cases of coronavirus confirmed at noon on Friday (April 23), bringing the total in Singapore to 60,943. There were two cases in the community and one of the migrant workers’ dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said. There were also 36 imported cases, including 16 permanent residents and six foreign workers of the country, who were placed on the notice of stay at home in Singapore. More details will be announced Friday night. On Thursday, two cases were reported locally broadcast of Covid-19 – an 11-year-old student at the International College of Dimensions and a 32-year-old migrant worker. They were both linked to previously reported cases. The boy, an Indian citizen, holds a student permit. He is the son of a 41-year-old accountant and a 44-year-old restaurant manager, who had previously tested positive for Covid-19. The boy was in quarantine last Friday after being identified as a close contact of his parents and developed a fever on Wednesday. He had previously tested negative for the virus twice – last Saturday and Monday. He was taken to the National University Hospital. The patient from the dormitory is the roommate of a 35-year-old Bangladeshi national, who tested positive despite receiving both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. The new patient had also received both strokes – the first on March 13 and the second on April 3. The MoH said that this counts the absence of the husband’s symptoms. “The Covid-19 vaccine is effective in preventing symptomatic disease for the vast majority of those vaccinated, but it is still possible for vaccinated individuals to become infected,” she said. He added that further research is needed to determine if vaccination will also prevent the transmission of the ongoing infection. “This is a reminder that we do not have the opportunity to remove our guards,” the MoH said. “Our existing key enablers – secure management measures, testing and tracking contacts – continue to be necessary and effective in helping us mitigate the spread and keep community transmission low.” The migrant worker is a work permit holder employed by Prosper Environment & Engineering as a construction supervisor. He works at Sembcorp Marine Admiralty Yard in Admiralty. He and his roommate are residents of the Westlite Woodlands dormitory, where many cases of Covid-19 were discovered Wednesday. There were also 22 imported cases reported Thursday, including one Singaporean, two permanent residents, four dependent permit holders, two student holders, three work permit holders, eight work permit holders and two short-term visa. Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 that have tested positive have died from other causes. Globally, the outbreak of the virus, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 143 million people. More than 3 million people have died.







