Expert calls on China, Japan to end funding for overseas coal plants

Wealthy countries like China and Japan should stop funding coal-fired power plants in the poorest countries in the fight against climate change, according to Rachel Kyte, who previously served as the UN secretary-general’s special envoy and official. chief executive of Sustainable Energy for All.

Kyte, who is now dean of the Fletcher School at Tufts University, said “coal has no place in the race to zero-zero” carbon emissions by 2050.

“We need those countries that have coal to manage their energy transitions. And we need to stop funding coal in countries, especially low-income countries,” she told CNC’s Street Signs Asia on Friday. .

Kyte’s comments come after South Korean President Moon Jae-in said at a climate summit convened by US President Joe Biden on Thursday that the country would suspend all new funding for overseas coal-fired power plants.

“To become carbon neutral, it is imperative that the world reduce its coal-fired power plants,” Moon said, adding that developing countries facing challenges because of their reliance on coal “should be given attention.” proper access to appropriate support. “

Calling the South Korean move a step in the right direction, Kyte also urged China and Japan to do the same.

“With the announcement from Korea to exit overseas funding, that’s fine,” she noted. “This leaves Japan and China while both countries still say they will finance coal overseas. We will need this year for both to find a way out of that commitment as well.”