China recently briefed its embassies on a new one visitor vaccine protocol. In addition to previous requests that all entrants be tested through an absurd and unnecessary swab technique, China is allowing only those vaccinated with its proprietary vaccinessuch as that developed by Sinovac or the vaccine developed and produced therefrom owned by the government SinoPharm company to enter their country.

However, as of this writing, the US FDA has not received an initial submission from China for it any vaccine. Initial efficacy reports for Sinovac appear to be very faint compared to US RNA vaccines currently authorized for use by the FDA.

The latest RNA vaccines ordered by Trump have efficacy rates of about 91%, demonstrated in both clinical trials and recent real-world studies. Data from the Sinovacs vaccine show that it is particularly less effective, with the latter intermediate data from a phase 3 test showing only 56.5% efficiency. No public clinical trial data has been released for the SinoPharm vaccine.

The Chinas Sinovac vaccine uses an old vaccine production technique using chemically inactivated viruses. This technology dates back to the 1950s and the advent of polio vaccine.

For now, there is no vaccine produced by the Chinese for any approved disease for use in the United States, nor is there likely to be any time soon. Moreover, even the Chinese-made vaccine has not been approved by the World Health Organization. While some countries have authorized vaccines, they later, oddly enough not recommended vaccines illustrating a significant lack of confidence based on efficacy findings.

These findings represent a problem when it comes to regulating drugs for American consumers: Chinas vaccine entry requirements make it almost impossible for the FDA to fully staff regulatory operational activity in China.

For about a year now, the FDA has banned official inspection visits to pharmaceutical facilities for fear of Covid-19. America is currently in an precarious situation, being dependent on foreign companies for the production of 80% of drugs used in America’s hospitals and pharmacies.

When the FDA obtains permission to conduct inspections in China, they must be announced much earlier through Chinese / US State departments, giving the Chinese government and equipment ample time to prepare. Even with this time of preparation for these organized inspections, FDA officials have found patterns of serious regulatory violations. Warned inspections are a luxury that pharmaceutical manufacturers in other countries (and the US) do not receive.

In the past, Chinese manufacturers have regularly violated the basic standards of honesty, testing TECHNIQUES and / or quality control. In a sterile production site in China, some departments were forced to use a single flush, dirty, no-running bathroom. (Interesting, this writ of execution was deleted from the FDA website and no longer appears in a search within the FDA website.) The FDA currently has very limited power to respond to such tactics, other than issuing a online import alert; a dark website, many people in the industry are unaware of, and of which the various state pharmacies boards and top pharmacies pay no attention when choosing the least expensive medicines to give to their patients.

A recent visit to the FDA compliance website detailed about 100 other Chinese manufacturers that were found to have significant violations of current good manufacturing practice, according to the official text of the warning letter. Thanks to Covid-19 originating in China that prevents official travel for more than a year, the FDA now has a massive accumulation of FDA regulatory inspections in China, and this log is a blessing to Chinese firms that regularly break these rules and would obviously prefer to keep the FDA and Americans in the dark.

How should the Biden administration and / or the FDA handle these issues?

The fact is that America depends on China for our rescue of pharmaceutical products. Contrary to what you may think: the medicines we take and the food we eat are the most regulated things in the world with the agency around 19,000 employees which taxpayers finance to the extent of approx $ 6.2 billion a year, is now unable to properly or reliably inspect the facilities on which they depended to produce medicines for our citizens.

Recent news reports detailed an FDA 483 letter to a Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing plant in Baltimore, stating that the plant [was] not maintained in clean and sanitary condition. for things like paint friction [sic] peeling and brown residue in adjacent corridors (e.g. not manufacturing area.) If only the FDA were allowed the same unannounced, unrestricted access to inspect many pharmaceutical manufacturing plants in China, a country which has a unparalleled and savage disregard for the purity of the environment AND ubiquitous news stories detailing their long historical absence of quality control paradise knows what they would find.

One obvious solution is for the FDA to carry out the finished product release testing in countries that can not inspect, which is essentially an analytical test to ensure that imported medicines meet quality standards before being sold. It should be noted that the only legitimate, comprehensive form of pharmaceutical quality control testing is an art term referred to as release testing.

As hard as it may be to believe, the FDA does not require or perform comprehensive release testing for everything imported from abroad / China, despite the fact that FDAs Office of Pharmaceutical Quality (OPQ) operates at least six different devices in the US that have the ability to perform or request such tests. This means that Americans are rolling the dice when they receive overseas-made pills from their pharmacies.

Because the FDA OPQ does not require comprehensive release testing, at least one online analytics pharmacy is implying that it performs comprehensive drug testing when it really does not, touching on the uncertainty of American consumers and the lack of regulatory understanding, pervaded by the FDA’s silence and inaction on mandating its core quality control standards.

Under this administration anything suspicious will make sense to protect Americans from China’s war with FDA inspectors. Some foreign policy experts have criticized Bidens’ early executive orders for taking direct advantage of China while exposing Americans to risk..

U.S. Pharmaceutical Safety and the FDA seem to be a second opinion, seeing how this administration has not yet managed to nominate even one FDA commissioner, despite the fact that there are two obvious, extraordinary choices: either Dr. Janet Woodcock or Dr. Josh Sharfstein. The lack of a permanent FDA commissioner means that the status quo of poor FDA oversight of Chinese drug manufacturing facilities will spread for many months or maybe even years, and it is American citizens who that continue to bear the risk.