Greenchoice and Wetlands International begin their partnership on Earth Day to restore Guinea-Bissaus mangroves





Dutch sustainable energy supplier Greenchoice and Wetlands International, an international NGO dedicated to wetland protection and restoration, launch a joint project in Guinea Bissau to restore one of the largest mangrove areas to its former mangrove glory, removing carbon directly from the atmosphere and making a positive contribution to local biodiversity and the community in the process. With more than 3000 km2, Guinea-Bissau has the second largest mangrove area in

Africa. But most of this has been lost as a result of cutting and burning for rice cultivation. In recent years, tens of thousands of acres of these rice fields have been deserted, while farmers switched to cashew nuts production outside the mangrove area or migrated to the city. At the same time, scientific bodies and NGOs from around the world have warned that only with healthy ecosystems can we increase biodiversity, increase food and water security and human livelihoods, and counteract climate change. Wetlands International estimates that 2500 ha of restored mangroves can be collected

up to 1,000,000 tons of CO2 in mangrove trees and growing soil within a period of 30 years. In addition, the team expects that with the return of mangroves, bird diversity will increase and berry, dolphin and otter populations will flourish. About 1000 people will benefit directly through work, restoration work and biodiversity monitoring. Catalytic climate ambition Greenchoice supplies its customers with renewable electricity but also sells natural gas. As a water plan for the natural gas removal rate, it has offset its natural gas consumption customers by purchasing carbon credits from existing forest projects. At the same time Greenchoice stimulates its customers to reduce their gas use. Greenchoice recently launched a new strategy to enable as much impact as possible on climate, community and biodiversity by playing a catalytic role. They will do it now

also help start new projects to secure and restore an amount of carbon equivalent to the carbon footprint of all natural gas sold to customers, but without claiming this carbon impact through loans. This means that customers’ gas footprint is not directly offset and remains a constant incentive for customers to reduce their emissions. Moreover, these voluntary projects can contribute to the countries’ efforts to achieve their climate goals under the Paris Agreement. Greenchoice has introduced the term forest compensation instead of carbon offset or carbon neutrality for the gas it sells to emphasize the positive impact on climate, community and biodiversity. Ruben Veefkind, strategy and CO2 project manager at Greenchoice, said: The urgency of climate change and biodiversity crises means action must begin now. This includes the preservation and restoration of wetlands, as well as the transformation of the energy sector. We aim to be a catalyst that utilizes further climate action by pioneering new solutions and sharing our knowledge and experiences. Ecological restoration of mangroves While many mangrove restoration projects rely on mangrove planting, the Guinea-Bissau project will create the right hydrological and socio-economic conditions for mangroves to grow back naturally, using a more effective restoration method called Ecological Mangrove Restoration based in the community. Mangroves restored in this way survive and function better than mangroves planted. Together, Greenchoice and Wetlands International will demonstrate best practices in the field and support a larger group of connected partners to grow by developing, funding and implementing landscape-level restoration plans. Ibrahima Thiam, Director of Wetlands International in West Coast Africa, said the partnership with Greenchoice will allow us to accelerate our support for communities in Guinea-Bissau and strengthen the role they play in managing and restoring this critical ecosystem. Hopefully it will also serve as a prime example for governments and companies across West Africa. Pieter van Eijk, Heads Heads & Deltas Program at Wetlands International said Mangroves are vital to the planet’s resilience in many ways, from taking carbon from the atmosphere to community sustainability, protecting storms and acting as nurseries. But we are losing them fast. With Greenchoice, we have a fantastic opportunity to achieve impact on the land by restoring and protecting wetlands for nature and humans as we fight climate change. Note to editors For more information, please contact:

Greenchoice, Martin de Beer (spokesman) [email protected] | 0618973206 Wetlands International, Lejla Janka | [email protected] | 0633501514 About Greenchoice Greenchoice is a sustainable energy supplier with more than 600,000 customers and around 470 employees. The power company supplies only Dutch green electricity and forest offset gas, and also helps customers create their own green electricity and save energy. The goal is to accelerate the energy transition and bring closer and closer to a greener world. About Wetlands International Wetlands International is a global non-profit organization dedicated to wetland conservation and restoration. His vision is a world in which wetlands are valued for their beauty, the life they support and the resources they provide. Its mission is to inspire and mobilize society to protect and restore wetlands for humans and nature. All images in the article are credited to Menno de Boer

